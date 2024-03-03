 Odysseus moon lander snaps final image of a crescent Earth before dying | Tech News
Home Tech News Odysseus moon lander snaps final image of a crescent Earth before dying

Odysseus moon lander snaps final image of a crescent Earth before dying

The Odysseus moon lander, operated by Intuitive Machines, transmits a poignant final image of Earth just before losing all power during the lunar night.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2024, 18:31 IST
Odysseus
The image of Earth captured by Odysseus serves as a poignant reminder of humanity's ongoing quest for exploration. (X/ Intuitive Machines)
Odysseus
The image of Earth captured by Odysseus serves as a poignant reminder of humanity's ongoing quest for exploration. (X/ Intuitive Machines)

In a poignant moment captured amid the vastness of space, the Odysseus moon lander, operated by Intuitive Machines, sent back its final transmission before succumbing to the lunar night. With one of its legs askew during landing and power lost, the spacecraft left us with a lasting and wondrous image — a snapshot of Earth seen as a distant crescent shining against the grey expanse of the lunar horizon.

The image, received on February 22nd but shared by Intuitive Machines on X on February 29th, serves as a reminder of humanity's lonely presence in the vastness of space. Despite its compromised state, Odysseus completed its mission, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to touch down on the moon. The spacecraft, funded by NASA as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, gathered valuable scientific data, including research on space weather and interactions between the spacecraft and the moon's surface.

While the mission encountered challenges, including a less-than-perfect landing and subsequent power loss, NASA hailed it as a success. The agency sees such commercial partnerships as crucial for its broader goals, including the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2026. By collaborating with private companies like Intuitive Machines, NASA can focus on its ambitious timeline for crewed missions while leveraging the expertise and innovation of commercial space ventures.

Odysseus made its landing near the lunar south pole, a strategic location for future exploration and potentially moon bases. Scientists believe that the region's permanently shadowed craters may harbor vast reserves of water ice, a critical resource for sustaining extended lunar missions and facilitating journeys to other celestial bodies.

As Odysseus lies dormant during the lunar night, with temperatures plummeting to extreme lows, there remains hope that it will awaken when sunlight once again reaches its solar panels in mid-March. Until then, the final image it transmitted—a distant Earth against the lunar landscape—stands as a poignant symbol of humanity's ongoing quest for exploration and discovery in the cosmos.

Also read these top stories today:

Job seeker? Here is how to stand out in a crowd! LinkedIn impact: As layoffs continue and white-collar workers lose leverage, standing out has become increasingly difficult. Read all about it here.  Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

AI and sports! What is set to happen? When it comes to artificial intelligence, the sports analytics crowd may be outnumbered. Know all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Gamers ahoy! Rockstar Games drops a sneak peek trailer for GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, featuring Vincent Effenburger, with a confirmed release date of March 7, 2024. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here:  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 18:31 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

The HULC, to be used during the Artemis mission, is equipped with Nikon's (Nikkor) lenses and NASA's thermal blanket to document historic lunar exploration
For Artemis mission, NASA and Nikon develop groundbreaking camera to document Moon's South Pole
03 March 2024
Targeted interventions empowered by insights from NASA satellites offer hope in the fight against malaria.
NASA satellites revolutionize malaria prevention by forecasting outbreaks in Amazon
03 March 2024
DisasterAWARE users are now equipped with NASA's LHASA model for real-time monitoring and response to landslide threats worldwide.
NASA and PDC boost global resilience against landslide hazard with innovative technology
03 March 2024
Asteroid 2019 DA1: NASA says asteroid 2019 DA1 will pass by Earth by a close margin on March 3, 2024. The asteroid is nearly 71 feet wide and it is moving at the speed of 48186 kilometers per hour. It is expected to come as close as 5.6 million kilometres to the Earth.
5 asteroids set to pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and more
01 March 2024
A geomagnetic storm could be sparked after a CME was hurled out into space yesterday by an extremely volatile Sun.
CME could spark a G1-class geomagnetic storm on March 2; Know all about this solar storm danger
01 March 2024
Asteroid 2019 DA1 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), as per NASA.
Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth at 5.8 mn km, says NASA; Know speed, size and more
01 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets