 NASA prepares for solar storm surge as new research unravels complexity of solar phenomena | Tech News
Home Tech News NASA prepares for solar storm surge as new research unravels complexity of solar phenomena

NASA prepares for solar storm surge as new research unravels complexity of solar phenomena

NASA readies for a looming solar storm, expected to peak in 2024. Recent research reveals insights into diverse solar energetic particles, raising concerns for Earth's technology and space exploration.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 22:22 IST
Icon
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
Solar Storm
1/5 Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
2/5 Power grid failures - NASA says when solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to major blackouts. For this to be possible, the solar storms have to be extremely powerful. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change bird migration patterns - Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees. Since birds rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation, their migration patterns are affected. (Unsplash)
Solar Storm
4/5 Radio blackouts - One of the major effects of solar storms is Radio blackouts. While the planet's magnetic field acts as a shield and protects it from most of these dangerous solar particles, these do get funnelled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication. (Unsplash)
Solar Storm
5/5 Auroras - When a Solar Storm hits Earth, it sparks a Geomagnetic storm and the magnetic field lines of the Earth temporarily get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras or Northern lights. (Pexels)
Solar Storm
icon View all Images
NASA prepares for an approaching solar storm, as new research unveils the complex nature of solar events. (Pixabay)

In anticipation of an impending solar storm set to peak by 2025, NASA is intensifying its preparations to mitigate potential impacts on Earth. Recent predictions by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicate a revised forecast for Solar Cycle 25, suggesting a stronger-than-expected peak between January and October of 2024.

Solar cycles, recurring roughly every 11 years, mark fluctuations in the Sun's activity, notably evident through sunspots, areas where the magnetic field is exceptionally strong. With the upcoming peak, concerns are mounting regarding the potential consequences for our planet.

Also read: 5 things about AI you may have missed today: GenAI course demand jumps, European businesses lag in AI skills, more

Probing the Solar Outburst of April 17, 2021

Historically, solar storms have shown their disruptive capabilities. On April 17, 2021, an extraordinary solar eruption sent a massive cloud of solar material hurtling into space, reaching speeds near that of light. This event, observed by multiple spacecraft at various locations between the Sun and Earth, highlighted the diverse nature of solar energetic particles (SEPs) unleashed during such phenomena.

Led by Nina Dresing from the University of Turku, a team of scientists studied the particles' characteristics and origins. The analysis, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, revealed that SEPs could pose a threat to technology, including satellites and GPS systems, while humans in space or on polar flight routes might be exposed to harmful radiation.

Also read: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps NGC 604, unlocks some star formation mysteries

Solar Mysteries

Crucially, the research demonstrated that SEPs from this event originated from multiple sources and were propelled in different directions and at varying speeds. The study suggested that electrons and protons, constituting the SEPs, may have distinct origins and accelerations, shedding light on the complexity of solar events.

This discovery underscores the importance of adopting a multi-perspective approach to space exploration. As NASA gears up for future heliophysics missions, including the Geospace Dynamics Constellation, SunRISE, PUNCH, and HelioSwarm, the focus will be on deploying multiple spacecraft to gain a more comprehensive understanding of widespread solar phenomena.

The forthcoming missions, such as MUSE, IMAP, and ESCAPADE, are poised to delve deeper into explosive solar events and particle acceleration within the solar system. As Earth braces for the approaching solar peak, NASA's commitment to advancing our understanding of these celestial events remains paramount in safeguarding both technology and human endeavours.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 22:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets