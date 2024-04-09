 650-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, says NASA; Check details | Photos
5 asteroids, including a 650-foot asteroid, are expected to pass Earth in the next few days, NASA has revealed. From their speed and size to distance of approach, know details.

| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 10:41 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2020 BP13 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, April 9, is designated Asteroid 2020 BP13. During its approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometres to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 650 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24494 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2020 BP13 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, April 9, is designated Asteroid 2020 BP13. During its approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometres to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 650 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24494 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 FT2 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2024 FT2, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, April 10. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of 100 feet. Its orbit will bring it almost as close as 4.5 million kilometres to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 42710 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2024 FT2 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2024 FT2, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, April 10. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of 100 feet. Its orbit will bring it almost as close as 4.5 million kilometres to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 42710 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 FX3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 FX3 will pass Earth on April 12. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 95 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.6 million kilometres and is already moving at a speed of 42231 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2024 FX3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 FX3 will pass Earth on April 12. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 95 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.6 million kilometres and is already moving at a speed of 42231 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2021 GQ5 – Asteroid 2021 GQ5 will pass by Earth on April 13. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.3 million kilometres to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 23 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 26856 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2021 GQ5 – Asteroid 2021 GQ5 will pass by Earth on April 13. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.3 million kilometres to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 23 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 26856 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 FP3 – Asteroid 2024 FP3, with a width of nearly 68 feet, will also pass Earth on April 13. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 22833 kilometres per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of just 1.02 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 2024 FP3 – Asteroid 2024 FP3, with a width of nearly 68 feet, will also pass Earth on April 13. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 22833 kilometres per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of just 1.02 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 09 Apr, 10:41 IST

