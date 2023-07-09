OpenAI launches code interpreter for ChatGPT Plus users; may replace data scientists' jobs

OpenAI has been making a lot of announcements this week, and one of the exciting updates is the release of the Code Interpreter plugin. This plugin was initially introduced a few months ago on Alpha mode, but now it will be available for ChatGPT Plus users on Beta mode starting next week. The Code Interpreter allows ChatGPT to do various tasks such as analysing data, creating charts, editing files, performing maths, and even running codes, which opens up possibilities for data science applications.

Now that the Code Interpreter is available in Beta mode, ChatGPT Plus users can access a plugin that offers functionalities that could potentially replace a data scientist. It provides tools for data visualisation, trend analysis, and data transformation, which are commonly used by data scientists. Users are excited about this plugin and are sharing tips on how to make the most of it. Initially, there were 12 plugins announced in April, but now there are over 200 ChatGPT plugins available on the platform, analyticsindiamag reported.

What are the safety concerns?

OpenAI is aware of the ongoing concerns about AI and safety. When the ChatGPT plugins were first released, there were worries about the security of user data. People were concerned about potential jailbreaks and prompt engineering attacks. However, OpenAI is actively working on improving the security of the plugins.

Data privacy has always been an issue for OpenAI. In the past, there have been incidents related to data leaks, and recently, the company had to temporarily disable a feature due to a data leak. This week, OpenAI quickly retracted their latest browser feature on mobile (using Bing) within two weeks of its release because of a data leak. Just like the Code Interpreter, the browser feature was also in beta mode.

Despite these safety concerns, OpenAI is still moving forward with their announcements. This week, they revealed their plans to form a team dedicated to achieving super alignment within the next four years. Additionally, they announced the general availability of the GPT-4 API. OpenAI looks to be focusing on new features and future plans for achieving AGI while also addressing safety concerns in tandem.