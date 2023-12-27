Pika Labs introduces Pika 1.0, an AI video generator; Opens waitlist for public - Know all about it

The world of artificial intelligence keeps developing at an exponential rate. Just a few months ago, we saw multimodal large language models (LLM), that were capable of generating responses in voice as well as images. Now, we have AI models that can even generate videos from simple text prompts. Technically, there was only one such AI model accessible to the public by Runway, but now we have another. Pika Labs, the AI firm, has launched its AI video generator, Pika 1.0, and has opened its waitlist to the public.

The company announced its AI video tool on X, and in its post, it showcased the AI model's capabilities in a short video. It said, “Introducing Pika 1.0, the idea-to-video platform that brings your creativity to life. Create and edit your videos with AI. Rolling out to new users on web and discord, starting today”.

Pika Labs launches AI video generator Pika 1.0

The AI video generator can work with both text-to-video formats as well as image-to-video formats. That means you can give it a simple text prompt or an image to generate a new 3-second-long video. According to Pika, it can generate videos in a wide variety of styles including 3D, animation, cinematic, live-action, stop motion, and more.

Alongside video generation, the tool also allows you to edit the generated video. You can add a new prompt to improve the result, or just apply those changes to a certain region of the video. This gives you granular control over the video and you can control how you want it to look. You can also increase the length of the video and add 4 more seconds to it. You can also expand the frame and generate more content to fill the frame automatically. You can also edit these elements with further prompts.

“Video is at the heart of entertainment, yet the process of making high-quality videos to date is still complicated and resource-intensive,” the company said in its announcement blog post. “Our vision for Pika is to enable everyone to be the director of their own stories and to bring out the creator in each of us,” it added.

Currently, to access the platform, you will need to register using your Google account or Discord account. After that, you will be put on a waitlist. Once a spot opens up, you will receive an email from the company to try out the AI video generator.