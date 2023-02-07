Safer Internet Day: Make WhatsApp a safe space for messaging with these simple tips

It's Safer Internet Day! It is a day that has established itself as a key event promoting online safety. It is celebrated on 7th February every year. Back in 2004, it started as part of the EU SafeBorders project and was quickly adopted by the Insafe network in 2005. Today, it is celebrated in around 180 countries globally. The aim of Safer Internet Day is to bring attention to the current concerns and new challenges in the online world. In this era of tech, WhatsApp has become a popular and essential part of our daily life. To make sure the experience always remains secure, here are some safety tips for users to follow this Safer Internet Day.

WhatsApp Security tips

Add a layer of security: WhatsApp provides an additional level of security for its users through the Two-Step Verification feature. This feature requires a 6-digit PIN when you reset or verify the WhatsApp account, serving as a safeguard in the event of a lost SIM card or compromised phone.

App lock: Apart from the two-step verification process, you should also enable a screen lock and disable read receipts from your WhatsApp settings.

Don't forward blindly: To curb the misinformation, WhatsApp has implemented a "forwarded message" label which limits the number of forwards. When unsure of the source of a message, it is best not to forward it. Fact-checking is important before sending or forwarding any information.

Witnessed a scam? It's time to report them: Scammers often use links to websites or malware to access personal information. WhatsApp provides a straightforward way for users to handle these messages by simply long-pressing them and selecting "block and report" to report the account to WhatsApp. This feature makes it easy for users to protect themselves compared to traditional SMS or other platforms.

Keep personal information private: It is important to protect sensitive information such as your address, phone number, passwords, financial details, and other personal information. On WhatsApp, you have control over your personal details like your profile photo, online status, about information, last seen, and who can see it - everyone, contacts only, selected contacts, or no one.