Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch tonight: Expected prices, big upgrades and everything else

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch tonight at the Galaxy Unpacked event along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops.

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series tonight along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops at tonights Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has been teasing the phones for a long time and the teasers reveal lots of new stuff inside. The phones along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event tonight at 11:30 PM IST, which will be livestreamed on YouTube and Samsung's social media channels.

Although Samsung is yet to reveal anything on these phones officially, the leaks over the past few weeks have left almost nothing to the imagination. We even have a fair idea of what to expect when it comes to the pricing of these phones in India! Hence, if you are eager to catch all the updates on these smartphones, here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Where to watch it live

The Galaxy Unpacked livestream will begin at 11:30 PM IST and you can catch all the updates live on Samsung's YouTube channel as well as its social media channels. Additionally, you can catch all the updates from the event as well as the information live on HT Tech.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: What to expect

The leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything about these phones. The official leaked renders have shown what these phones could like. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus ditch the camera bump and go for floating camera lenses, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to retain the same design as its predecessor.

Samsung is also rumoured to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a new boosted CPU core for enhanced performance. The 200MP camera is also coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but the rest of the camera sensors are likely to remain unchanged.

As for the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops, Samsung is expected to use the new 13th Gen Intel Core chips and upgrade the displays with a bigger 16:10 aspect ratio.