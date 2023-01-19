    Trending News

    Scary! AI creates extremely REAL images of people who NEVER existed; goosebumps moment

    Scary! AI creates extremely REAL images of people who NEVER existed; goosebumps moment

    Image generating AI models have been here for a while. But now, they are getting too good, scarily good, in fact. Check out these images of people that do not exist. It will give you goosebumps.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 13:54 IST
    AI image generating websites are creating very realistic images of people. But the scary part? These people have never existed. (Representative Photo) (Pixabay)

    Ever since DALL-E, a text-prompt based AI image generator by OpenAI, was unveiled in January 2021, the possibilities of what artificial intelligence is capable of has increased exponentially. Over the last one year, we have seen multiple platforms pop up which can create stunning art with simple language text prompts. And while they started with random images that vaguely matched the text prompt, today they can create scarily accurate images that match exactly with the caption. So, what happens when a user asks for images of “people in a party”. The answer is super realistic AI drawn images of humans who look terrifyingly real, but have never existed in real life.

    While you can see one such example above, it is merely the tip of the iceberg compared to what some of the AI platforms can do. Take an example of Midjourney. The company has an AI art generator platform which is currently in beta. But it can already create art closely matching the prompt. A Twitter user who goes by mileszim has posted some of the images from the platform and the results are scary.

    AI generates hauntingly realistic images of women

    If you look closely at the images, they actually appear to be taken from a polaroid camera in an actual party. But in reality, neither the party exists or the people in it. They have all been imagined by the Midjourney AI. Twitter user mileszim said while posting the images, “Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist”.

    Check tweet below.

    And it becomes clearer the longer you look at the pictures. While they look like normal humans having fun, a closer inspection highlights why they are so chilling to look at. If you look at the women, you will notice that there are too many teeth and way too much skin that just shines a little too much. And if you have noticed that much, maybe you will also notice the slightly off-center neck, the tattoos lacking details and finer details which make them appear inhuman.

    But if this is what an AI can do with just a year of self-teaching, it is going to be scary to imagine what it could do in five years' time. Notably, many experts have spoken on the concerns around deep fakes with AI-generated art becoming more common in today's world.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 13:02 IST

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 13:02 IST
