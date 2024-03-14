 Solar storm watch: Geomagnetic storm on the cards today due to possible CME impact | Tech News
Solar storm watch: Geomagnetic storm on the cards today due to possible CME impact

Forecasters have revealed that a strong Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) has been spewed out by the Sun and that it could strike Earth soon, triggering a geomagnetic storm. Know all about this solar storm alert.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 13:00 IST
Solar storm effects: From power grid failures to radio blackouts, know the dangers
Solar storm
1/5 Geomagnetic storms - The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms. According to NASA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere which occurs when there is a strong exchange of energy from the solar wind in the space above Earth. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
2/5 Power grid failures - NASA says when solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to major blackouts. For this to be possible, the solar storms have to be extremely powerful. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change bird migration patterns - Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees. Since birds rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation, their migration patterns are affected. (Unsplash)
Solar storm
4/5 Radio blackouts - One of the major effects of solar storms is Radio blackouts. While the planet's magnetic field acts as a shield and protects it from most of these dangerous solar particles, these do get funnelled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication. (Unsplash)
Solar storm
5/5 Auroras - When a Solar Storm hits Earth, it sparks a Geomagnetic storm and the magnetic field lines of the Earth temporarily get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy. The energy and heat are enough to ionize oxygen present in the upper atmosphere and turn it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras or Northern lights. (Pexels)
Solar storm
A geomagnetic storm alert has been issued, which could trigger a solar storm. Check details. (Pixabay)

Solar storm watch: Just a few days ago, Sunspot AR3559 posed a threat of X-class solar flares due to the ‘beta-gamma-delta' magnetic field. This development came amidst a new forecast for solar cycle 25 released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). As per the predictions, the solar cycle is expected to peak at an intensity stronger than previously anticipated. Now, forecasters have revealed that a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) could strike Earth soon and it might trigger a geomagnetic storm. Know all about this solar storm alert.

Also Read: Sunspot could hurl out X-class solar flares

Solar storm watch

According to a SpaceWeather report, NOAA forecasters say that a CME might graze Earth's magnetic field today, March 14. This could trigger a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm. That said, no auroras are expected to be seen.

The report states, “Today, geomagnetic activity is low and the forecast calls for no bright auroras. However, a change may be in the offing. NOAA forecasters say that a CME might graze Earth's magnetic field on March 14th. A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm could result from the low-probability impact.”

In recent weeks, solar activity has increased due to a phenomenon known as the Russell-McPherron effect. During this period, the Sun is directly above the equator, causing the day and night to be of the same duration. As a side effect, there is semiannual variation in the effective southward component of the interplanetary field. Cracks form in the Earth's magnetic field which could allow even weak solar winds to seep through, says NASA. This means even weak solar flares and CMEs can trigger geomagnetic storms and solar storms.

Also Read: NASA prepares for solar storm surge as new research unravels complexity of solar phenomena

Are G1-class geomagnetic storms dangerous?

NASA says G1-class geomagnetic storms are considered minor storms and do not cause much damage. While they aren't powerful enough to damage satellites or disrupt the mobile network, these geomagnetic storms can still cause radio blackouts.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 13:00 IST

