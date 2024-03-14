Solar storm watch: Geomagnetic storm on the cards today due to possible CME impact

Solar storm watch: Just a few days ago, Sunspot AR3559 posed a threat of X-class solar flares due to the ‘beta-gamma-delta' magnetic field. This development came amidst a new forecast for solar cycle 25 released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). As per the predictions, the solar cycle is expected to peak at an intensity stronger than previously anticipated. Now, forecasters have revealed that a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) could strike Earth soon and it might trigger a geomagnetic storm. Know all about this solar storm alert.

Solar storm watch

According to a SpaceWeather report, NOAA forecasters say that a CME might graze Earth's magnetic field today, March 14. This could trigger a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm. That said, no auroras are expected to be seen.

The report states, “Today, geomagnetic activity is low and the forecast calls for no bright auroras. However, a change may be in the offing. NOAA forecasters say that a CME might graze Earth's magnetic field on March 14th. A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm could result from the low-probability impact.”

In recent weeks, solar activity has increased due to a phenomenon known as the Russell-McPherron effect. During this period, the Sun is directly above the equator, causing the day and night to be of the same duration. As a side effect, there is semiannual variation in the effective southward component of the interplanetary field. Cracks form in the Earth's magnetic field which could allow even weak solar winds to seep through, says NASA. This means even weak solar flares and CMEs can trigger geomagnetic storms and solar storms.

Are G1-class geomagnetic storms dangerous?

NASA says G1-class geomagnetic storms are considered minor storms and do not cause much damage. While they aren't powerful enough to damage satellites or disrupt the mobile network, these geomagnetic storms can still cause radio blackouts.

