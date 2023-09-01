Home Tech News SSC 2023 exam notification issued; Check these 3 apps to prepare

SSC 2023 exam notification issued; Check these 3 apps to prepare

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced recruitment for Junior Hindi translators, Junior Translators, and Senior Hindi Translators.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 12:51 IST
SSC Recruitment 2023
View all Images
As per the SSC Recruitment 2023 official notice, candidates will be selected based on their performance in the scheduled examination. (Pixabay)

Graduated in Hindi and looking for opportunities? There is great news for those who have a master's degree in Hindi. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced recruitment for Junior Hindi translators, Junior Translators, and Senior Hindi Translators. This national hiring drive aims to fill 307 vacancies through an Open Competitive Computer Examination Procedure. Applicants will get a monthly salary based on pay scales Level-6 (Rs.35,400- 1,12,400) and Level-7 (Rs.44,900- 1,42,400) as per the official SSC Recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility

For eligibility, candidates should be aged between 18 and 30 years, with birthdates falling between 02.08.1993 and 01.08.2005. Those belonging to special groups, such as women, SC/ST individuals, people with disabilities, and former service members, are exempted from the Rs. 100 application fee. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or credit/debit cards.

As per the SSC Recruitment 2023 official notice, candidates will be selected based on their performance in the scheduled examination. To apply, interested candidates must submit an online application on the official website before the specified deadline. The application process commenced on 22.08.2023. The last date to apply for the registration form is 12 September.

Educational qualifications

Applicants for Junior Hindi Translator/ Junior Translator roles need a Master's degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject. Similarly, Senior Hindi Translator/Senior Translator positions require a Master's degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject.

Exam pattern

The exam will be held in two tiers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted in computer-based mode and Paper 2 will be descriptive paper.

Make sure to check the official SSC Recruitment 2023 notification for complete information and instructions.

There are three apps that you can use to prepare for SSC Hindi Translator:

Adda 247: With this app, you can get various mock tests, and previous year papers to prepare for SSC JHT as well as SSC SHT. For the upcoming exam, Adda 247 has introduced 15 test series, which will help you strengthen your preparation.

Testbook: This app has provided 114 mock tests for the upcoming SSC Junior Hindi Translator exam. To see if these tests can be helpful for you, you can give 1 test for free.

Unacademy: It is a renowned app for SSC preparation. With this app, you can get experienced educators to guide you for the JHT/SHT exam. You can various test series and previous year question papers too.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 12:50 IST
