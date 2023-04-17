Surprise! iOS 17 set to change Siri for THESE iPhones forever, but not for others

Virtual assistant Siri was first introduced on iPhones with the release of the iPhone 4S in 2011. Since then, Siri has gone through several improvements and Apple is now preparing to announce another round. This will be via the upcoming iOS 17 update which will be announced during WWDC 2023 event. What will it change in Siri? A leakster on his Twitter handle "analyst941" has revealed a lot. One of these interesting features is set to shift Siri's on-screen interface. The leak suggests that Siri is set to relocate from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island.

Currently, Siri can be activated by a button or the "Hey Siri" command. It is represented as an animated sphere and its responses are presented at the top of the iPhone screen with the background content dimmed. As per a report by TechRadar, it can be assumed that relocating Siri's interface to Dynamic Island would make the voice assistant appear less intrusive.

However, it must be noted that Dynamic Island is currently available with iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. With the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the feature may expand. So, if Siri UI moves to Dynamic Island with iOS 17 update, only iPhone 15 series users, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users will be able to enjoy it.

Moreover, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed in his Power On newsletter that in the near future, activating the personal assistant on an iPhone might only require users to say just "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

iOS 17 expected features

Apart from this Siri update, iOS 17 is expected to bring major UI changes to Control Center, more Focus Mode filters, notification changes, custom Accessibility settings, active widgets, CarKey improvements, camera app changes, always-on-display features, and a lot more.

Who will get iOS 17 updates this year? Several leaks suggest that all the models supporting iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic-powered phones such as iPhone 8, and iPhone X will get the iOS 17 update.