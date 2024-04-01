Total solar eclipse: NASA announces coverage for April 8 event; Check safety tips, ways to watch online and more

On April 8, a solar eclipse will be visible across most of North America, varying in degree depending on location, according to NASA. Residents within the path of totality, extending from Texas to Maine, will observe a total eclipse, while those outside this band will witness a partial eclipse. To engage the public, NASA is organizing in-person events, providing opportunities to experience NASA science, and offering online streaming options.

Total solar eclipse 2024

During the three-hour coverage, viewers can expect live footage of the eclipse from multiple North American locations, insights from NASA experts, interactions with astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and a glimpse into NASA's eclipse-related scientific experiments. Additionally, nationwide watch parties will be held, with a live broadcast from NASA's Glenn Research Center in Ohio, the sole NASA center within the path of totality.

For those preferring a commentary-free experience, NASA plans to stream telescope-only footage of the eclipse on NASA Television's media channel and YouTube, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. The telescope feed will showcase views from various locations, including Cleveland, Dallas, Niagara Falls, and Mazatlán, Mexico.

Safety tips

To emphasize safety, NASA warns against viewing the eclipse through unprotected lenses, as it can cause severe eye damage. They stress the importance of using specialized solar filters, such as safe solar viewing glasses, which meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection.

For individuals lacking eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, NASA suggests using indirect viewing methods, such as a pinhole projector. This device projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface, allowing safe observation without direct exposure to solar rays.

When to watch online?

NASA will commence its live eclipse coverage at 1 p.m. EDT on various platforms, including NASA+, NASA TV, and the agency's website. The broadcast will feature live eclipse views, space station perspectives, and insights from NASA specialists.

