 Total solar eclipse: NASA announces coverage for April 8 event; Check safety tips, ways to watch online and more | Tech News
Home Tech News Total solar eclipse: NASA announces coverage for April 8 event; Check safety tips, ways to watch online and more

Total solar eclipse: NASA announces coverage for April 8 event; Check safety tips, ways to watch online and more

Mark your calendars as NASA prepares for a captivating celestial event on April 8, with millions across North America poised to witness a partial or total solar eclipse. From in-person events to online streaming, here's how you can join the spectacle safely.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 20:23 IST
Icon
solar eclipse on April 8
Join NASA's comprehensive coverage of the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, with live views, expert insights, and safety tips for observers. Don't miss out on this captivating celestial event! (unsplash)
solar eclipse on April 8
Join NASA's comprehensive coverage of the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, with live views, expert insights, and safety tips for observers. Don't miss out on this captivating celestial event! (unsplash)

On April 8, a solar eclipse will be visible across most of North America, varying in degree depending on location, according to NASA. Residents within the path of totality, extending from Texas to Maine, will observe a total eclipse, while those outside this band will witness a partial eclipse. To engage the public, NASA is organizing in-person events, providing opportunities to experience NASA science, and offering online streaming options.

Also Read: Total solar eclipse - when, where to watch online

Total solar eclipse 2024

During the three-hour coverage, viewers can expect live footage of the eclipse from multiple North American locations, insights from NASA experts, interactions with astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and a glimpse into NASA's eclipse-related scientific experiments. Additionally, nationwide watch parties will be held, with a live broadcast from NASA's Glenn Research Center in Ohio, the sole NASA center within the path of totality.

For those preferring a commentary-free experience, NASA plans to stream telescope-only footage of the eclipse on NASA Television's media channel and YouTube, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. The telescope feed will showcase views from various locations, including Cleveland, Dallas, Niagara Falls, and Mazatlán, Mexico.

Also Read: Top NASA tips to capture solar eclipse

Safety tips

To emphasize safety, NASA warns against viewing the eclipse through unprotected lenses, as it can cause severe eye damage. They stress the importance of using specialized solar filters, such as safe solar viewing glasses, which meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection.

For individuals lacking eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, NASA suggests using indirect viewing methods, such as a pinhole projector. This device projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface, allowing safe observation without direct exposure to solar rays.

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2024 - top 6 precautions for skywatchers

When to watch online?

NASA will commence its live eclipse coverage at 1 p.m. EDT on various platforms, including NASA+, NASA TV, and the agency's website. The broadcast will feature live eclipse views, space station perspectives, and insights from NASA specialists.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 20:23 IST

More From This Section

53572553927_95cc236501_o
10 images of Earth captured from the International Space Station that will amaze you
01 April 2024
Asteroid 2024 FQ3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
Asteroid to pass Earth by just 721,000 km today, reveals NASA; Know how big it is
01 April 2024
planets
Solar System: Earth Vs Mars Vs Other Planets- Facts You Must Know
30 March 2024
NASA
NASA shares 8 images of Black Holes and Quasars that you can’t miss
29 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 FK, Asteroid 2024 FB1, and another space rock are set to fly by Earth today.
Three asteroids may fly past Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, distance and more
29 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EO3 and Asteroid 2024 FN1 belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, while Asteroid 2024 ES4 belongs to the Amor group, says NASA.
NASA says three asteroids will pass Earth by a close margin today; Check speed, size and more
28 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets