 How to capture the stunning total solar eclipse - here are top tips from NASA | Photos
Home Photos How to capture the stunning total solar eclipse - here are top tips from NASA

How to capture the stunning total solar eclipse - here are top tips from NASA

NASA offers five crucial tips for capturing the awe-inspiring beauty of the upcoming total solar eclipse, emphasizing safety, creativity, equipment utilization, perspective exploration, and sharing experiences.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 20:24 IST
solar eclipse
Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely. (NASA)
photos
1/5 Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely. (NASA)
Solar Eclipse
Utilize Available Equipment: Regardless of your camera type, whether a DSLR or a smartphone, focus on honing your skills and creativity. Even basic equipment can produce stunning results. If lacking specialized gear like a telephoto lens, opt for landscape shots to capture the ambiance of the changing light. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Utilize Available Equipment: Regardless of your camera type, whether a DSLR or a smartphone, focus on honing your skills and creativity. Even basic equipment can produce stunning results. If lacking specialized gear like a telephoto lens, opt for landscape shots to capture the ambiance of the changing light. (NASA)
Solar Eclipse
Equip Yourself: Additional accessories such as tripods and delayed shutter release timers can significantly improve image stability, especially in low-light conditions. A tripod ensures steady shots, while a timer reduces camera shake, resulting in sharper images. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Equip Yourself: Additional accessories such as tripods and delayed shutter release timers can significantly improve image stability, especially in low-light conditions. A tripod ensures steady shots, while a timer reduces camera shake, resulting in sharper images. (NASA)
Solar Eclipse
Explore Diverse Perspectives: Beyond capturing the eclipse itself, seize the opportunity to document the surrounding environment. Look for unique lighting effects, shadow play, and the reactions of fellow eclipse watchers. Embrace different angles and viewpoints to add depth to your photography. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Explore Diverse Perspectives: Beyond capturing the eclipse itself, seize the opportunity to document the surrounding environment. Look for unique lighting effects, shadow play, and the reactions of fellow eclipse watchers. Embrace different angles and viewpoints to add depth to your photography. (NASA)
Solar Eclipse
Master Your Gear: Familiarize yourself with your camera's settings well ahead of the total solar eclipse. Experiment with exposure and focus to adapt swiftly to changing light conditions during the eclipse. Practice adjusting settings for optimal results, particularly during the transition from partial to total eclipse phases. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Master Your Gear: Familiarize yourself with your camera's settings well ahead of the total solar eclipse. Experiment with exposure and focus to adapt swiftly to changing light conditions during the eclipse. Practice adjusting settings for optimal results, particularly during the transition from partial to total eclipse phases. (NASA)
First Published Date: 22 Mar, 20:24 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Hubble_Space_Telescope_
Unveiling the Cosmos: Journey through breathtaking images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
22 March 2024
g206fbfdac73872b5df61e
NASA says 5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days: Check size, speed and more
22 March 2024
James_Webb_Space_Telescope
10 stunning celestial images shot by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
22 March 2024
BurstCube, NASA's small satellite, is journeying to the International Space Station to study high-energy gamma-ray bursts.
NASA BurstCube: Tiny satellite en route to International Space Station to probe cosmic mysteries
22 March 2024
NASA’s James Webb Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope to study the Universe’s expansion rate and reveal the truth behind the discrepancy indicated by the so-called Hubble Tension.
Hubble Tension: NASA’s James Webb Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope to find out truth about Universe’s expansion rate
22 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EU4 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
Gigantic 420-foot asteroid to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Know how close it will come
22 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets