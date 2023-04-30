Twitter OUTAGE! In blow to Elon Musk, website goes down again; users vent fury

Are you a Twitter user and facing trouble in opening or logging in to its website? Well, in another blow to Elon Musk, Twitter outage is being reported widely across the world - again! According to Downdetector, the real-time problem and outage monitoring platform, users' reports have indicated that Twitter has been having problems since 2:29 AM EDT (11:59 AM on Sunday, Indian Standard Time). Informing about the same Downdetector tweeted, "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 2:29 AM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/twitter/ RT if you're also having problems None ."

As per the information, 79 percent of the Twitter users have reported issues in opening the website, 13 percent users were having problems with the app, while 8 percent were facing server connection issues.

Some of the comments made by the users are mentioned below:

1. Anyone else having problems with twitter? I keep having to sign in, but it won't.

2. Second day in a row this has happened. Can't log in from browser.

3. We're back here again folks. can't log into any of my accounts.

4. keep getting signed out on desktop

5. All of my accounts don't work. It says my info is either incorrect or it logs me in and then out again.

6. On the website mine haven't worked in 3 days, it only works if I use my phone.