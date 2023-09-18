Vikram Lander in deep sleep: Can ISRO wake it up again? Know the future of Chandrayaan-3

Chandryaan-3 mission took its first flight on July 14, 2023, and its Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, marking one of the biggest achievements in history for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). India became the fourth country to successfully land on the Moon while also becoming the first nation to do so on the lunar South Pole. The Vikram lander stayed and conducted studies on the Moon's south pole for 14 lunar days, before being put to sleep. Now, the lander is in sleep mode as the lunar night commences. Know when the lander will be activated by ISRO.

When will Vikram lander be activated?

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover made various crucial discoveries on the Moon's South Pole that stunned the people. The newfound studies may unravel the various mysteries as well as change previous theories about the Moon. ISRO reported that the Vikram lander captured seismic activity on the Moon while claiming that it was a natural phenomenon. The space agency was also able to test launch the lander again and it safely landed on the Moon twice.

After 14 days of conducting in-situ experiments, the lunar night began which meant the end of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, however, there are still hopes that the Vikram lander will be activated again. On September 4, 2023, the lander was put in sleep mode so it could survive the harsh environment of the lunar night. With immense darkness and freezing temperatures of nearly -200 degrees, it is unlikely that the lander will roar back to life, but ISRO scientists say that it's possible if the solar panels get charged with the sun.

As per reports, the Vikram lander is expected to be woken up on September 22. ISRO will put in efforts to reactivate the system and if it wakes up, then the Chandrayaan-3 will carry on conducting lunar studies beyond its initial mission duration. If not, the lander will stay forever on the Moon's South Pole as an Indian ambassador.