Vikram Lander in deep sleep: Can ISRO wake it up again? Know the future of Chandrayaan-3

Vikram Lander in deep sleep: Can ISRO wake it up again? Know the future of Chandrayaan-3

After 14 days of conducting studies and experiments on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander was put into sleep mode due to lunar night. Now, ISRO plans to reactivate it again soon. But will the lander roar back to life?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 10:36 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission: 5 facts to know
1/7 The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sri Harikota, India's main spaceport in  Andhra Pradesh. From the day of its launch, Chandrayaan-3  has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth. It then transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride. Our Moon mission become a global interest after Russia's Moon mission Luna-25  failed to land on the moon. (PTI)
2/7 The landing of  Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole. Lunar south pole is a region that may have water ice or frozen water. It can be an abundant source of oxygen, fuel, and water that can be extremely important for future moon missions. (AFP)
3/7 Chandrayaan-3 will be functional for two weeks if it lands successfully on the lunar surface. It will run various experiments which will include a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the surface of the moon. (via REUTERS)
4/7 The lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about 2m tall. Its mass is said to be about  1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb) which can deploy a small 26 Kg lunar rover. (HT_PRINT)
5/7 For the smooth landing of the  Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, rough terrain can be a great hurdle. However, adjustments have been made by ISRO scientists that will help Chandrayaan-3 to stick its landing. (ISRO)
6/7 The adjustments include a system to broaden the potential landing zone and the lander has been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs to be more effective. (REUTERS)
7/7 If this mission becomes successful, it would make India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States, and China, and India will be able to mark its emergence as a strong space power. ISRO will telecast the planned Chandrayaan-3  landing starting from 1720 IST (1150 GMT) on August 23, 2023. (ISRO twitter)
In just a few days, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is expected to be up and running again.

Chandryaan-3 mission took its first flight on July 14, 2023, and its Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, marking one of the biggest achievements in history for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). India became the fourth country to successfully land on the Moon while also becoming the first nation to do so on the lunar South Pole. The Vikram lander stayed and conducted studies on the Moon's south pole for 14 lunar days, before being put to sleep. Now, the lander is in sleep mode as the lunar night commences. Know when the lander will be activated by ISRO.

When will Vikram lander be activated?

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover made various crucial discoveries on the Moon's South Pole that stunned the people. The newfound studies may unravel the various mysteries as well as change previous theories about the Moon. ISRO reported that the Vikram lander captured seismic activity on the Moon while claiming that it was a natural phenomenon. The space agency was also able to test launch the lander again and it safely landed on the Moon twice.

After 14 days of conducting in-situ experiments, the lunar night began which meant the end of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, however, there are still hopes that the Vikram lander will be activated again. On September 4, 2023, the lander was put in sleep mode so it could survive the harsh environment of the lunar night. With immense darkness and freezing temperatures of nearly -200 degrees, it is unlikely that the lander will roar back to life, but ISRO scientists say that it's possible if the solar panels get charged with the sun.

As per reports, the Vikram lander is expected to be woken up on September 22. ISRO will put in efforts to reactivate the system and if it wakes up, then the Chandrayaan-3 will carry on conducting lunar studies beyond its initial mission duration. If not, the lander will stay forever on the Moon's South Pole as an Indian ambassador.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 10:36 IST
keep up with tech

