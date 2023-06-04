Home Tech News When will iPhone users get iOS 17 update? After WWDC or not? Know launch date here

When will iPhone users get iOS 17 update? After WWDC or not? Know launch date here

iPhone owners around the world are eagerly waiting for the iOS 17 update to come to their smartphones as it promises to bring important improvements. But when is the launch date? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2023, 22:17 IST
iOS 17 biggest iOS update yet?
Are you ready for some exciting news? Apple's iOS 17 update is creating quite a buzz among iPhone users, and it's expected to be one of the biggest updates in recent times.
Apple
iPhone users around the world are eagerly waiting for iOS 17 update. (AP)
Apple
Watch Video
iPhone users around the world are eagerly waiting for iOS 17 update. (AP)

Tomorrow, Apple will hold the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company will unveil the highly anticipated iOS 17 update. iPhone owners around the world are eagerly waiting for this new version, as it promises to bring important improvements to their devices. Many people are curious about when they will be able to get the update. So, when is iOS 17 launch date?

While we have information about what iOS 17 will offer, Apple will officially announce all the details at tomorrow's event. However, iOS 17 launch date will follow the timeline of iOS 16. Last year, iOS 16 was released to the public in September.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement, it seems that iOS 17 will be released in September too. So, if you have an iPhone, you can look forward to receiving this exciting update then and not tomorrow.

Having said that, Apple runs Beta programs during the summer, allowing developers and others users to test the new features and provide feedback. In fact, the answer is in the name of the event itself - Worldwide Developers Conference. The developers will get to test iOS 17 first of all so that glitches, bugs and other mistakes can be rectified before the public rollout.

Now, let's take a closer look at some of the new features that iOS 17 is expected to bring:

1. Customizable Lock Screen font size: Users will be able to adjust the font size on their Lock Screens, making it easier to see important information quickly.

2. Share custom Lock Screen designs: iPhone users will have the option to share their personalized Lock Screen designs with others, adding a personal touch to their devices.

3. Apple Music lyrics on the Lock Screen: Listening to music will be more immersive as you'll be able to view the lyrics directly on the Lock Screen while enjoying your favorite tunes.

4. Simplified interface design for Apple Music: Apple Music will have a revamped user interface, offering a more streamlined and user-friendly design.

5. Manual renaming of App Library folders: Users will be able to rename their App Library folders, allowing for better organization and easier navigation through their apps.

6. Control Center design changes: The Control Center will have a fresh new look, making it more visually appealing and easier to use.

7. Flashlight brightness slider: Adjusting the brightness level of the flashlight will be simple, with a slider similar to the one found in sound settings.

When it comes to device compatibility, iOS 17 will work with a wide range of iPhone models. It is expected to be available for the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone SE 2023, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as the iPhone X.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 22:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets