Home Tech News When will you get iOS 17 on your iPhone? Know now

When will you get iOS 17 on your iPhone? Know now

When will you be able to put the upcoming iOS 17 through its paces on your iPhone? Figuring from what Apple has done over the years, here is when you may get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 19:02 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
Macbook air
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
MacBook Air
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air with M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
image caption
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
iOS 17
View all Images
Apple WWDC 2023 will unveil the iOS 17 but will you get it? Know here. (Pexels)

Fans will get the first look at the iOS 17 during the Apple WWDC 2023 in just a couple of days. Ahead of the official announcement of iOS 17, leaks and rumours are suggesting that your iPhone will get a slew of features that will enhance your overall experience. What is coming? From the new journaling app, enhancements in the lock screen to Music app, and much more is expected. But when will you be able to enjoy these features on your iPhone? This is something many iPhone users have been waiting for. Know when you can try out iOS 17 features on your iPhone.

iOS 17 beta rollout (expected)

iOS 17 beta version will be available soon after the Apple WWDC keynote for Developer Programs at $99 per year. However, the public beta is expected to be available for the members of Apple's free Beta Software Program in the month of July, as per a report by MacRumors.

But when can you expect its stable version of iOS 17 for the general public? Here is what the previous launch pattern has suggested.

iOS 17 stable version roll-out

Last year, iOS 16 was rolled out on September 12, 2022 around the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Similarly, its previous versions such as iOS 15, iOS 14, iOS 13, and iOS 12 were rolled out for iPhone users as the final public version during the month of September.

Considering the past track record, the next big update of iOS 17 is expected to reach your iPhone sometime in September 2023.

However, the final dates of the iOS 17 will be announced over a period of time after the WWDC 2023 event.

iOS 17 supported iPhones

Rumours suggest that iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update, aMacWorld report suggested.  While, some early leaks hint that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose Apple support and may not be able to download iOS 17. But, a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17.

If this comes true, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list to get the iOS 17.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 18:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets