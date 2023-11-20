Icon
Home Tech News Who is Emmett Shear? Know about Sam Altman’s former classmate taking over as OpenAI CEO

Who is Emmett Shear? Know about Sam Altman’s former classmate taking over as OpenAI CEO

Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, has been named as the Interim CEO of OpenAI, replacing Sam Altman and Mira Murati. Know all about him.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 13:41 IST
Icon
Emmett Shear
Emmett Shear, former classmate of ousted CEO Sam Altman, has been announced as the new Interim CEO of OpenAI. (John Coogan/X)
Emmett Shear
Emmett Shear, former classmate of ousted CEO Sam Altman, has been announced as the new Interim CEO of OpenAI. (John Coogan/X)

In yet another shocking turn of events, Sam Altman won't return to OpenAI after all. Since his dismissal on November 17, the OpenAI board has been under immense pressure from investors to get him back. Being the face of the company, several OpenAI employees also reportedly threatened a mass exodus if Altman wasn't restored as the CEO. While for a day or so, it looked like that may be actualizing as Interim CEO Mira Murati was planning to bring back both Altman as well as former President Greg Brockman, it isn't happening after all. Instead, OpenAI has announced that former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear will be taking up the reigns at the company as Interim CEO, replacing Mira Murati. But who is he?

Who is Emmett Shear?

Emmett Shear was born in Seattle, Washington in 1983. He attended the Evergreen School for Gifted Children following which he completed the Bachelor of Computer Science from Yale University in 2005. Along with his friend Justin Kan, Shear applied to the first class of Y Combinator, where he eventually built a calendar application called Kiko and sold it for almost $250,000 on eBay.

Interestingly, the ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was part of the same class in 2005 and was even pictured with Shear in a viral group photo. Altman also served as the president of Y Combinator from 2014 to 2019.

Along with Kan, Shear then went on to co-found Justin.tv in 2007, a 24/7 broadcast of Kan's life, which was eventually shut down in 2014, but only after becoming one of the world's biggest live video platforms with nearly 30 million unique users monthly.

However, in between that, Justin.tv also began focusing on gaming content which became extremely popular. So, it was made into a separate platform which we now know as TwitchTV. Shear, along with his other co-founders, ran the platform until 2014 when it was purchased by Amazon for nearly $970,000. He still served as the CEO of Twitch from 2014 until March this year when he resigned.

Now, Emmett Shear has been named as the interim CEO of OpenAI, replacing his former classmate Sam Altman, and more recently Mira Murati.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 13:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon