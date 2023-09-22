Will Chandrayaan-3 rise again? ISRO to wake up Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover as Sun shines on Moon

As per reports, today, September 22, can be the date when the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) makes an attempt to reestablish connection with the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover to revive the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is currently in pause mode. Both were put to sleep in early September after the modules conducted 14 days of investigation as the lunar night set in. The original mission was scheduled for this period only, which is also known as a lunar day (14 Earth day period), as there will be no sunlight and extremely low temperatures to deal with during the lunar night. However, the dark night is over. After another 14 days, sunlight is finally beginning to shine on the Moon's South Pole region.

ISRO is now expected to make efforts to reestablish contact with both modules, check whether the instruments are still good enough to function, and if the extremely cold temperature has not caused any major breakdown, try to revive them. "We have put both the lander and rover on sleep mode because temperature would go as low as minus 120-200 degrees Celsius. From September 20 onwards, sunrise will be going on at the Moon and by September 22 we hope that the solar panel and other things will be fully charged, so we will be trying to revive both the lander and rover, " ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai told PTI.

“If our luck is good, we will have revival of both lander and rover and we will get some more experimental data, which will be useful for us to further do investigation of the Moon's surface. We are eagerly waiting for activity from September 22 onwards. We hope that we are lucky enough to revive both lander and rover and get some more useful data," he added.

Chandrayaan-3 mission could kickstart again today

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover made various crucial discoveries on the Moon's South Pole that stunned the people. The newfound studies may unravel the various mysteries as well as change previous theories about the Moon. ISRO reported that the Vikram lander captured seismic activity on the Moon while claiming that it was a natural phenomenon. The space agency was also able to test launch the lander again and it safely landed on the Moon twice.

Now, India waits for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to kickstart again today, and make even more such mesmerizing discoveries.