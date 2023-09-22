Icon
Home Tech News Will Chandrayaan-3 rise again? ISRO to wake up Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover as Sun shines on Moon

Will Chandrayaan-3 rise again? ISRO to wake up Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover as Sun shines on Moon

It is a crucial day for the Chandrayaan-3 mission as ISRO will reportedly make attempts to restart the Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 08:29 IST
Icon
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
Know whether the Chandrayaan-3 mission can begin again as ISRO prepares to establish a connection with Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. (ISRO)
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
Know whether the Chandrayaan-3 mission can begin again as ISRO prepares to establish a connection with Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. (ISRO)

As per reports, today, September 22, can be the date when the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) makes an attempt to reestablish connection with the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover to revive the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is currently in pause mode. Both were put to sleep in early September after the modules conducted 14 days of investigation as the lunar night set in. The original mission was scheduled for this period only, which is also known as a lunar day (14 Earth day period), as there will be no sunlight and extremely low temperatures to deal with during the lunar night. However, the dark night is over. After another 14 days, sunlight is finally beginning to shine on the Moon's South Pole region.

ISRO is now expected to make efforts to reestablish contact with both modules, check whether the instruments are still good enough to function, and if the extremely cold temperature has not caused any major breakdown, try to revive them. "We have put both the lander and rover on sleep mode because temperature would go as low as minus 120-200 degrees Celsius. From September 20 onwards, sunrise will be going on at the Moon and by September 22 we hope that the solar panel and other things will be fully charged, so we will be trying to revive both the lander and rover, " ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai told PTI.

“If our luck is good, we will have revival of both lander and rover and we will get some more experimental data, which will be useful for us to further do investigation of the Moon's surface. We are eagerly waiting for activity from September 22 onwards. We hope that we are lucky enough to revive both lander and rover and get some more useful data," he added.

Chandrayaan-3 mission could kickstart again today

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover made various crucial discoveries on the Moon's South Pole that stunned the people. The newfound studies may unravel the various mysteries as well as change previous theories about the Moon. ISRO reported that the Vikram lander captured seismic activity on the Moon while claiming that it was a natural phenomenon. The space agency was also able to test launch the lander again and it safely landed on the Moon twice.

Now, India waits for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to kickstart again today, and make even more such mesmerizing discoveries.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 08:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon