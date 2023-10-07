Wow! ISRO to build SPACE STATION after Chandrayaan-3 mission success

India is an unstoppable journey of space exploration. After the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO has been talking about multiple space exploration programs including Gaganyan and Shukrayaan. ISRO's solar mission Aditya L-1also launched successfully and is on its way to Lagrange 1 point.

After all these, ISRO is planning take next big step in the field of space exploration.

Recently, in an interview with CGTN, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath revealed the agency's amazing plans, which include the construction of a space station and long-duration human spaceflight.

Somanath emphasized ISRO's commitment to exploring the vast potential of space science and its economic benefits. "We are looking at all the possibilities after the success of the Moon mission," Somanath said. "We are looking at what kind of science you can do. We are looking at how the space station can become beneficial for the Indian space economy."

Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched on July 14, achieved a significant milestone when the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover successfully accomplished their objectives on the moon's surface on August 23. This achievement has not only bolstered India's space ambitions but also opened up new possibilities for future missions.

ISRO Goals

One of ISRO's primary goals is to develop human spaceflight capabilities through the Gaganyaan program. This mission aims to send astronauts into space. If successful, it will mark a significant step towards the construction of a space station. Somanath explained, "We have a plan that in the near future we must start building a Space Station and start with robotic operation."

He noted that while India currently lacks manned flight capability, work is underway, and the Gaganyaan program is a key step in achieving it. The goal is to establish a Space Station in the next 20-25 years, following the successful development of human spaceflight capabilities.

Apart from this, ISRO is also planning for manned exploration and long-duration human spaceflight in future.

The successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has demonstrated ISRO's ability to execute complex missions with precision and efficiency. This success has instilled confidence in the organization, paving the way for more ambitious projects in the future.

