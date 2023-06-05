Home Tech News WWDC 2023: Apple mixed-reality headset to take aim at the metaverse

WWDC 2023: Apple mixed-reality headset to take aim at the metaverse

Today, Apple is expected to show off pricy mixed-reality headgear at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, challenging Facebook-owner Meta in a market that has yet to sizzle.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 12:01 IST
Apple AR/VR headset details leak ahead of WWDC; Launch, price to production, check it all out here
AR VR headset
1/5 Apple is all set to showcase its first-ever AR/VR headset during the WWDC 2023 event, leaks and rumours have suggested!  (Bloomberg)
Apple mixed reality headset
2/5 MacRumors says that Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, has revealed in a research note that Apple's AR/VR headset is scheduled to begin mass production in October. While the launch itself is expected by December. (Unsplash)
Apple headset
3/5 The leak further reveals that Apple's supply chain is gearing up to manufacture a limited quantity of 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023. (Pixabay)
Apple VR
4/5 On Apple Reality headset's expected price, Woodring echoed the previous rumours that the starting price of the headset will be approximately $3000. (Unspalsh)
Apple headset
5/5 As far as Apple Reality headset's expected specs are concerned, then know that Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants has tweeted that AR/VR headset may have Micro OLED panels with two 1.41-inch displays with 5000 nites peak brightness. It could run on xrOS.  (AFP)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Apple AR headset to give users a truly immersive experience. (Representative image) (Bloomberg)

Today, Apple is expected to show off pricy mixed-reality headgear at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, challenging Facebook-owner Meta in a market that has yet to sizzle.

The iPhone maker has remained mum on reports that it is poised to unveil a headset for augmented or virtual reality experiences at its annual jamboree for developers and app designers.

The release would be the most significant product launch by the iconic iPhone maker since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015.

It could also invite more tensions between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg who have feuded over the handling of their sprawling tech empires, especially over data issues and China ties.

Expectations are high that Apple will use the WWDC stage to spotlight a "Reality Pro" headset priced around $3,000, along with custom-made software for the gear, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

"We believe Apple's Reality Pro will come with many apps and use cases," Ives said.

Cook is also expected to talk about the company's strategy when it comes to artificial intelligence, which has been in the spotlight since startup OpenAI released ChatGPT late last year.

The headset has been in development at Cupertino-based Apple for years, and will focus on gaming, streaming video and conferencing, as well as health and fitness, according to Ives.

It is also expected to synch closely with other Apple devices, following the company's strategy of using premium hardware to lock customers into other products and services.

"From all reports, Apple hoped to release a product that felt more like designer glasses than a gaming headset, but it's releasing something much bulkier," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser.

"It wants to get its device into the hands of early adopters and developers, who will start to build a (mixed reality) ecosystem around Apple software."

A report by Bloomberg described the headset as a high-tech pair of ski googles that would project a wearer's eyes and facial expressions on an external screen.

Just days before Apple's event, Meta ramped up its line of Quest virtual reality headgear.

A new-generation Quest 3 with improved performance and slimmed design will be available later this year at a starting price of $500, Zuckerberg said.

The Facebook founder described the coming model as Meta's "most powerful headset yet" and promised it would provide the best wireless way to experience virtual reality.

Zuckerberg has been adamant that Meta remains devoted to building for a future in which internet life plays out in virtual worlds referred to as the metaverse.

"Meta has been the dominant VR manufacturer over the past several years, thanks to its cheap Quest devices," Wurmser said.

But Meta's experience with the metaverse has been humbling despite it being a leader in the emergent sector and many questioned whether Apple would in the end jump in.

And less than two years after changing its name to Meta to reflect a metaverse priority, the Facebook giant has fired tens of thousands of staff and promised to get back to its social media basics.

Meta's false start follows the failure of Google Glass, the search engine giant's decade long effort that was mothballed for good in March.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 12:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets