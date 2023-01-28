    Trending News

    Home Tech News You a secretive type? Google Chrome Incognito mode on phone brings something new

    You a secretive type? Google Chrome Incognito mode on phone brings something new

    Google has made security on your Android phone while browsing on Google Chrome Incognito Mode even safer.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 14:43 IST
    In Pics: Know 5 ways to stay safe online on Google Chrome
    Google Chrome
    1/5 Keep strong password: Using a password manager (even if it’s not Google’s) will help you store and use a strong, unique password for each site you log into. Google Password Manager can suggest and save a strong, unique password of gobbledygook (like KZamPPzj43T9mQM). Then, Chrome will autofill the password next time you need it — on any device. Chrome should suggest a new strong password when creating a new account, or you can always right click in the password field and click “Suggest Password.” (Pixabay)
    Google Chrome
    2/5 Keep updating Google Chrome: Like every other application, security engineers work to keep Chrome safe against the latest threats, by working on updates and improvements. And these updates and improvements come out at least every two weeks. Chrome checks for updates regularly, and when one is available, Chrome downloads it immediately and then applies it when you close and reopen the browser. But if you haven’t closed your browser in a while, you may have a pending update visible in the upper right corner of the browser window. To apply the update, click “Update” or simply close and reopen Chrome. (REUTERS)
    Google Chrome
    3/5 Keep note of Chrome's download warnings: Chrome warns its users about dangerous downloads when possible. When you see a download warning, you can still download the file, but it is recommended not to do so. Computers are often compromised by malware because people misunderstand or ignore warnings. (Pixabay)
    Google Chrome
    4/5 Use 2-step verification: Two-factor authentication can use your phone to add an extra step to verify that it's you when you sign in. Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects against password-stealing scams. If you sign into Chrome with a Google Account, be sure that you’re enrolled in 2-step verification to protect your account. (Unsplash)
    Google Chrome
    5/5 Use the browser with Enhanced security protection: To be even more secure while browsing the web in Chrome, turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing protection in your Chrome settings. It substantially increases protection from dangerous websites and downloads by sharing real-time data with Safe Browsing. If you’re signed in, Chrome and other Google apps you use (Gmail, Drive, etc) will be able to provide improved protection based on a holistic view of threats you encounter on the web and attacks against your Google Account, according to the blog post. (Pixabay)
    Google Chrome
    View all Images
    Google Chrome Incognito mode will need your express permission. (Unsplash)

    Do you like to browse in Google Chrome incognito mode? Then here is some good news for you! Your browsing experience in incognito mode on your Android smartphone will get even more safer. A report suggests that Chrome developers are working on a new and important feature which will make your browsing a lot more secure in the incognito mode. GizChina says that this will be possible by the addition of a fingerprint sensor security system. Earlier, this feature was introduced in 2021 for iPhone users, and now Android operating system will get this security feature.

    Apart from this, browsing in incognito mode will bring a button that will allow you to see other tabs opened in the incognito mode itself. Here, you will find the three-dots options which will let you remove all incognito tabs at once. Moreover, you can access settings for the incognito tabs. It must be noted that the upcoming Chrome incognito fingerprint protection for Android will not be a default option. That means, you will need to enable it while visiting the Chrome settings. Here's how to activate it.

    How to add fingerprint protection to Chrome Incognito tabs

    • To activate fingerprint protection to Chrome Incognito tabs, you will first need to tap on the three dots at the top right corner of your chrome browser.
    • Then go to Settings.
    • Tap on the Privacy and Security and click Lock incognito tabs.
    • Select when you leave Chrome browser - Use screen lock to see open Incognito tabs. Similarly, you can also use PIN code to unlock the incognito tabs.

    When you will get more security in Incognito mode

    Google said that the rollout of the fingerprint security system to Android users is already in progress as part of Data Privacy Day, which occurs on January 28. However, the feature is not widely available as part of Chrome Version 109. Hence, if you want to get this feature, you will need to flag it at - chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 14:43 IST
