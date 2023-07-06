Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4g Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Home Phone Finder Tecno Mobile Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹16,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications Key Specs Price ₹16,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP Battery 5000 mAh See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Phones Prices in India Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 102 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features. Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 102 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian (8GB RAM,128GB Storage) | Multi-Colour Changing Back-Panel

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Super, 33W

Capacity 5000 mAh

User Replaceable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.7

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.45

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, Dual LED

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

Camera Setup Single Design Colours Predawn Black, Serenity Blue

Height 163.4 mm

Thickness 8.2 mm

Width 76.7 mm Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen To Body Ratio Calculated 85.7 % General Brand Tecno

Model Camon 20 Pro 4G

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Launch Date July 6, 2023 (Expected)

Custom UI HiOS

Operating System Android v13

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available Multimedia Audio Features DTS Sound

Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes

Fm Radio Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM 8 GB

Processor Fabrication 6 nm

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

USB OTG Support Yes

Not sure which

mobile to buy?