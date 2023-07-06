 Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4g Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Tecno Mobile Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 06 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
TecnoCamon20Pro4G_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
TecnoCamon20Pro4G_FrontCamera_32MP
TecnoCamon20Pro4G_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
TecnoCamon20Pro4G_FrontCamera_32MP"
Key Specs
₹16,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹16,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Phones Prices in India

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 102 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 102 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super, 33W
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.7
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F2.45
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Single
Design
  • Predawn Black, Serenity Blue
  • 163.4 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 76.7 mm
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 85.7 %
General
  • Tecno
  • Camon 20 Pro 4G
  • Yes
  • July 6, 2023 (Expected)
  • HiOS
  • Android v13
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Optical
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4g