 Tecno Pova Neo 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Pova Neo 5G

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Pova Neo 5G from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Pova Neo 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
amazon SALE
₹ 15,499 M.R.P. ₹17,999
Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Tecno Pova Neo 5G is Rs.13,173 on amazon.in.

Tecno Pova Neo 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Flash, 18W
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.6
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 77.9 mm
  • Sprint Blue, Sapphire Black
  • 9.4 mm
  • 170.8 mm
Display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 395 ppi
  • 500 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • 90.5 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • 82.65 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • September 23, 2022 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Tecno
  • Android v12
  • HiOS
  • Pova Neo 5G
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • DTS Sound
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • eMCP
  • 128 GB
Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Trending Gadgets

    Tecno Pova Neo 5g