Get stunning LG 32Qn600 32 Inches Qhd 2K LCD monitor at never-seen-before price on Amazon

Amazon is offering a splendid discount on the LG Monitor with amazing features.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 18:15 IST
All you want to know about the LG 32Qn600 32 Inches Qhd 2K LCD monitor deal on Amazon.
All you want to know about the LG 32Qn600 32 Inches Qhd 2K LCD monitor deal on Amazon. (Amazon)

Amazon is offering a huge price cut on this LG Monitor. So, if you are still working on your old monitor and are not being able to enjoy the gaming experience as much as you wanted to because of the monitor problem, then you should check out the LG 32Qn600 32 Inches Qhd 2K LCD monito and what is more, it is available with a heavy discount. Know how you can save more on this Amazon deal.

About LG 32Qn600 32 Inches (80 Cm) Qhd 2K LCD Monitor

The LG 32Qn600 32 Inches (80 Cm) Qhd 2K LCD features AMD FreeSync technology with which gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res and fast-paced games. The AMD FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle. The monitor comes with the thinner and solid edging curved stand with 3-side virtually borderless design that fits in a variety of spaces. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortably.

Discount:

Amazon is offering 34% initial discount on the LG 32Qn600 32 Inches (80 Cm) Qhd 2K LCD making its price drop to Rs. 24399 from Rs. 36700.

Bank Offer:

To make the deal even more delightful for you, Amazon has also rolled out a bank offer with which you can further reduce the price of the monitor. The bank offer available on Amazon is:

1. Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Additional Rs. 250 Discount on HDFC Bank Card 12 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 15000

3. Additional flat Rs. 500 Instant Discount on Citibank Credit Card 12 month and above EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

4. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

5. 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on AU Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

6. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

7. Additional Rs. 1000 Discount on HDFC Bank Card 12 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 50000.

 

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 18:04 IST
