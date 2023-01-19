 Vivo X70 Pro 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo X70 Pro 256GB

    Vivo X70 Pro 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4450 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X70 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X70 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    256 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    4450 mAh
    Android v11
    Vivo X70 Pro 256GB Price in India

    Vivo X70 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of Vivo X70 Pro 256GB is Rs.41,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo X70 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 60 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4450 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.45
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Single
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F1.75
    Design
    • 183 grams
    • 158.3 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 7.9 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    • Aurora Dawn, Cosmic Black
    Display
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 398 ppi
    • 92.7 %
    • 19.8:9
    • AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • 89.66 %
    • 1300 nits
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • X70 Pro 256GB
    • vivo
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 30, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N3 / N5 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.21 W/kg, Body: 1.09 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 18.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+12+12+8 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 223 GB
    • 256 GB
    Vivo X70 Pro 256gb