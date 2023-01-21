 Vivo Y27l Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y27L

    Vivo Y27L

    Vivo Y27L is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 13,500 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2260 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y27L from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y27L now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26497/heroimage/vivo-y27l-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26497/images/Design/vivo-y27l-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26497/images/Design/vivo-y27l-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26497/images/Design/vivo-y27l-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,500
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2260 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,500
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    2260 mAh
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,000
    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Y27l Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2260 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 2260 mAh
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 6.9 mm
    • 68.1 mm
    • Silver
    • 136.9 mm
    • 137 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 65.17 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 312 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    General
    • Y27L
    • September 24, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • vivo
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Vivo Y27l