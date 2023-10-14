Vivo Y27s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y27S Vivo Y27S is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹12,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y27s Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G85

Front Camera 8 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 44W

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps 1280x720 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand vivo

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 26, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

