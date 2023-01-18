Vivo Y83 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y83 Vivo Y83 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y83 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y83 now with free delivery.