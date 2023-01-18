 Vivo Y83 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y83

    Vivo Y83

    Vivo Y83 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y83 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y83 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Vivo Y83 Price in India

    Vivo Y83 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y83 is Rs.14,567 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y83 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 3260 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3260 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • Black, Red, Aurora White
    • 151 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    • 155.2 mm
    • 75.2 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 88 %
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.33 %
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Y83
    • vivo
    • May 31, 2018 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 1.119 W/kg, Body: 0.530 W/kg
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    • WPS Office, UC Browser, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Phonepe, Newspoint
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 21.1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo Y83