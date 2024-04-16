Sonic Lamb headphones now available on Amazon: Check price, specs, features and more

Rapture Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd, an audio technology start-up, has announced that Sonic Lamb headphones are now available on Amazon.in. This move aims to provide customers with easy access to the unique sound quality and innovation offered by the headphones.

Priced at Rs. 17999, Sonic Lamb headphones provide a distinct audio experience, allowing users not only to hear music but also to feel it for the first time through headphones, claims the company.

Patented Technology

Sonic Lamb's technology includes a patented Impulse driver that converts low-frequency audio signals into mechanical impulses. This transforms the specially designed earpads, called wooferpads, into a virtual diaphragm, enabling users to feel the sound through body conduction. Additionally, a dynamic driver reproduces mid and high frequencies as sound waves through air conduction. This technology differs from traditional headphones, as it directs low-frequency sound to the listener's body as mechanical impulses, reducing fatigue and providing a powerful bass response.

Developed in India and tested in Denmark, Sonic Lamb delivers a high-fidelity, immersive audio experience akin to a live music performance on a premium hi-fi system.

Navajith Karkera, CEO and Co-founder of Rapture Innovations Labs Pvt Ltd, expressed excitement about partnering with Amazon, highlighting how this collaboration would make advanced audio technology more accessible.

The specially designed wooferpads are easily replaceable, offering a fresh and hygienic listening experience for years to come. They provide plush comfort and effective passive noise cancellation, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in their music, movies, or gaming. These replacement wooferpads will also be available on Amazon.

Personalised Audio Experience

The Multimode dial on Sonic Lamb Headphones enables users to personalise their audio experience with ease:

Hear: Balanced sound for classical music, podcasts, calls, and meetings

Balanced sound for classical music, podcasts, calls, and meetings Feel: Enhanced bass response for various musical genres

Enhanced bass response for various musical genres Immerse: Deep bass immersion for bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip-hop

Deep bass immersion for bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip-hop Beast: Ultimate cinematic and gaming experience with enhanced rumble and impact

Amazon will offer all three colour variants of Sonic Lamb Headphones: Obsidian Black, Ember Grey, and Moonstone White. Additionally, customers can enjoy benefits such as free delivery, standard and No-cost EMIs, along with various bank offers and festive discounts.