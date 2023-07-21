Home Wearables News Amazing! This Boat Smart Ring will monitor your health, track sleep, and steps too

Amazing! This Boat Smart Ring will monitor your health, track sleep, and steps too

Boat has announced a Smart Ring that will let you keep track of your health and daily activity.

Boat Smart Ring
Boat Smart Ring is yet to be launched in India. (Boat)

The smart wearable market is flourishing with new kinds of smartwatches, fit bands, and hybrid watches. These offer amazing features to track your health, check messages, set up a reminder from your wrist only to many more. To make wearable smart devices even more exciting, Boat has announced the launch of its health and fitness tracker, the 'Smart Ring.' It is designed to be a comprehensive health and fitness tracker with various advanced features for a complete view of user health status. As it is built with 5ATM water and sweat resistance, it can be worn daily and during any physical activity.

Surprisingly, the announcement came just after a report by The Elec revealed that Samsung could be working on a new smart device that will come in the form of a ring to make the smart wearables even more comfortable and advanced. However, Samsung smart ring is just a part of the leaks and rumours at the moment, but what has been confirmed is that Boat is all set to launch Smart Ring with oodles of features soon. How does it work and what features does Boat Smart Ring bring? Read on.

Boat Smart Ring features

  • Activity Tracking: Just like a smartwatch, the Smart Ring will track daily physical activities including steps, distance, and calories burned.
  • Health Tracking: The Smart Ring monitors heart rate, body recovery tracking using heart rate variability analysis and activity records to maintain overall well-being, user's body temperature, and SpO2 to understand respiratory health and stress levels.
  • Sleep Monitoring: Apart from health features, the Smart Ring will analyze your sleep patterns too while tracking total sleep duration, time spent in different sleep stages, and sleep disturbances.
  • Menstrual Tracker: Women can track and predict menstrual cycles. Plus, smart notifications and reminders.
  • Smart Touch Controls: The Smart Ring allows for single-handed movements and intuitive controls that enable users to interact and easily control compatible devices.

You will be able to sync all of these data with Boat Ring App. However, the Boat Smart Ring is yet to be launched. But it has been confirmed that you will be able to buy it from Amazon, Flipkart as well as from the Boat website.

