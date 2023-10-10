Amazon Great Indian Festival: boAt to Noise, check out these 5 smartwatch deals now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Today is the third day of the most awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival. Amazon is currently offering amazing discounts on various products including smartwatches, TVs, smartphones and more. If you are looking for a smartwatch under Rs.2000, then wait no more! There are various smartwatches available during the Amazon sale with huge discounts and offers. Check these 5 smartwatches:

beatXP Marv Raze

With an impressive 87 percent discount, the beatXP Marv Raze smartwatch is a steal at just Rs.999, down from its original price of Rs.7,499. This smartwatch boasts a 1.96 display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and a smart AI voice assistant. It also offers health features like SpO2 and stress monitoring. Fast charging ensures you spend less time waiting for your device to power up.

Additionally, if you have an old device to exchange, you can save even more, with potential savings of up to Rs. 900. Plus, there's an extra 10% instant discount up to Rs. 750 when you use an SBI Debit Card for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.

boAt Xtend Smart Watch

Another incredible deal is the boAt Xtend Smart Watch, available at Rs.1,899, down from Rs.7,990, a remarkable 76 percent discount. This watch features a 1.69 HD display, Alexa built-in, and multiple watch faces. It's perfect for fitness enthusiasts with its stress monitoring, heart rate, and SpO2 tracking. With 14 sports modes and a 7-day battery life, it's a versatile companion for your daily activities.

Like the previous option, there's an exchange offer that can save you up to Rs. 1,800. Plus, you can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1,250 when you use an SBI Credit Card for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5,000 during the Amazon sale.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

The Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch offers an astounding 80% discount, making it available for just Rs.1199, down from Rs.5,999 during the Amazon sale. This watch features a 1.85 display, Bluetooth calling, and an impressive 10-day battery life. With a brightness of 550 NITS, it ensures clear visibility in all lighting conditions. It also offers 100 sports modes, making it a versatile fitness tracker.

Similar to the previous options, you can take advantage of an exchange offer, potentially saving up to Rs.1,100. Plus, there's a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1,250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5,000.

boAt Ultima Call Smart Watch

The boAt Ultima Call Smart Watch is another attractive option, with an 83% discount, bringing the price down to just Rs.1,299 from Rs.7,499. It features a 1.83 HD display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and a DIY Watch Face Studio for customization. With over 700 active modes, it's a fitness enthusiast's dream. It also offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring and a remarkable 10-day battery life.

Similar to other options, you can save further with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 1,200. Plus, there's a 10% instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5,000.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro

Last but not least, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro smartwatch offers an incredible 91 percent discount, making it available for just Rs.1,099, down from Rs.11,999. This watch features a 1.39 display, Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, and a metal body. With over 120 sports modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, it's a versatile companion for active individuals.

If you're using an SBI Credit Card for EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5,000, you can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1,500. Additionally, there's an exchange offer with potential savings of up to Rs.1,000.

Don't miss out on these great deals and enhance your daily life with a feature-packed smartwatch, but remember, they are available only till stocks last.

