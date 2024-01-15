Amazon sale 2024: Grab up to 70 pct off on top smartwatches; check them out now

Amazon sale 2024: The Amazon Republic Day sale has begun and it is providing massive discounts and offers on electronic products across all brands and price ranges. If you are someone who is looking for a gadget upgrade then now is the right time to do that because you can get massive discounts on smartphones, smart watches, laptops, smart devices, and more. Check out the massive discounts available at top smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and more. Products included in this article 55% OFF Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes(Space Black) (2,806) 12% OFF Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) (7,154) 44% OFF Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45 AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Infinite Black) (1,442) 70% OFF Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) (7,154) 29% OFF Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch, Real-time Navigation, Strength Exercise, 150+ Sports Modes&10 ATM Waterproof, Heart Rate, SpO2 Monitoring and 24-day Long Battery Life(Ember Black) (2,503) 66% OFF Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Jet Black: Elite Edition) (17,231) 9% OFF Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant (2,245) 55% OFF Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Jet Black (8,025)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider before buying a smartwatch

Make sure to check the build quality of the watch so it is protected from any damage.

Check out the features of the smartwatch such as health monitoring features, sports modes, Bluetooth calling, gesture features, etc and whether they are what you require.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The most important thing one should consider about a smartwatch is its battery life. Make sure the smartwatch you pick has an average battery life of up to 5 to 7 days.

Check if the smartwatch provides some additional storage for saving music or contacts. This will provide you with greater accessibility and variety in using it.

Check if the smartwatch is water resistant so it keeps on working during rain, sweaty or even swimming sessions.

Amazon sale 2024: Top 8 smartwatches

Amazfit GTS 2:

B09ZYN623C-1

It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341 ppi pixels density. It allows you to control mobile music playback through the watch and with a massive 3GB of local music storage, you can transfer 300-600 of your favourite songs to the watch through your mobile phone.

The smartwatch features a microphone and speaker for effective Bluetooth calling. It also features Smart Notifications technology which enables users to get incoming calls or messages and provide movement reminders when they have been sitting idle for a long time. It also tracks your events and offers Do Not Disturb mode, Weather forecast function, and more. To keep the user aware of their health, it keeps 24-hour high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, stress level management, sleep quality monitoring, and more. Lastly, it has more than 90 sports modes such as to help users improve their exercise plan. It is backed with a 246 mAh large battery that can last 6 days with typical usage.

Specifications Display: 1.65-inch Battery: up to 6 days Water resistance: 5 ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 450 nits

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

B0CCV7BRHG-2

The next is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 which is available at the huge discounted range at the Amazon sale 2024. It features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on display enabled. The display is made up of Sapphire crystal for added durability. It has an aluminium body frame and it supports eSIM.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs on Exynos W930 and comes with Android Wear OS 4-based One UI Watch 5. It has a 16GB internal storage and a 2GB RAM. The Galaxy Watch 6 series places a strong focus on sleep optimization, offering an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors. These factors include total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, and physical and mental recovery, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of their sleep quality each night. Co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, the watch also offers personalized Sleep Messages and Sleep Consistency tracking.

The smartwatch also comes equipped with blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, as well as an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature. This background check for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection and more.

Specifications Display: 1.5-inch Battery: up to 40 hours Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness:2000 nits

3. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro:

B09HVCFLG4-3

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale 2024. It features a large 1.45-inch ultra HD AMOLED display which will enable users to see their health and fitness stats even under bright sunlight. It also features a navigation crown for smooth navigation. It offers more than 150 stylish watch faces which matches with the always-on display. Additionally, it has 15 animated watch faces. It also features Alexa and Offline Voice Assistant through which users can set an alarm, ask questions, get a translation and more.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features more than 150 sports modes and records effective sports data. It can also intelligently recognize your motions and begin recording related sports data, as soon as you begin any of these eight sports: Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, and more. It also allows you to easily control the music on your phone. You can store up to 470 songs which can be managed through independent music playback. Amazfit claims that the smartwatch could last for up to 12 days from a single full charge with typical usage. It also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate.

Specifications Display: 1.45-inch Battery: up to 12 days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth: Yes Brightness: 1000 Nits

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

B09DG4FJTB-4

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge discount during the Amazon sale 2024. It features a 1.4-inch super AMOLED full-colour always-on display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels for the 44mm variant. The 40mm variant, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch super AMOLED full-color always-on display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. Both these models come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by Samsung's Exynos W920 Dual Core 5nm processor for great performance. It is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. It runs on the new Wear OS with One UI Watch 3 user interface on top. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and it comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. For connectivity, it has LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, and GPS. Coming to the battery, the 44mm variant comes with a 361mAh battery.



Specifications Display: 1.4-inch Battery: up to 40 hours Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits

5. Amazfit T-Rex 2:

B0B37V1VZF-5

It is a premium watch by Amazfit is available huge discount during Amazon sale 2024. It features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display for clear visibility while outdoors. It has passed 15 Military-standard Tests to withstand extreme temperatures and environments and prove durability even when subjected to intense physical conditions. It supports 5 satellite positioning systems which can be used by Hikers, climbers, and explorers. It has a built-in compass and barometric altimeter. It also provides Route Import and Real-time Navigation.

It features more than 150 sports modes, including running, indoor walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, golf swing, rowing, mountain climbing, biking, and more. It can handle water up to 100 meters and is suitable for swimming, surfing or exploring the mysterious underwater world. It is backed by a 500mAh battery which offers 50 hours of standard full GPS tracking and 24 days of normal use. It provides 24-hour health monitoring such as heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in a single tap of the watch. It also features 10+ mini apps and even the Home Connect and GoPro third-party apps.

Specifications Display: 1.39-inch Battery: Up to 50 hours Water resistance: 10 ATM Bluetooth Calling: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits

6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:

B0BVR4DSGB-6

During the Amazon sale 2024, you can grab Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 at a huge discount. The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by Single-chip BT technology so there is no need to connect separately for Bluetooth calling. You can easily track your activity and stay on top of your fitness goals with the NoiseFit app. Complete challenges, compete with friends and earn exclusive offers and rewards. The smartwatch also features a functional crown for easy navigation.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 features Noise Health Suite features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress monitoring, Female cycle tracker, and more. It is equipped with a MEMS Microphone for calling clarity and it also supports Always on Display. Additionally, the watch offers more than 100 sports modes for users to stay active and fit. Lastly, the smartwatch offers up to 7-day of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery: up to 7-day Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness:550 nits

7. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

B0BDK96RF2-7

The next best smartwatch you should look out for during the Amazon sale 2024 is the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The smartwatch is equipped with a S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 40mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

With this Apple smartwatch, users can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from their wrists. you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist. Additionally, it also gets several life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Specifications Display: 40 mm Battery: Up to 18 hours Water resistance: up to 50 meters Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits

8. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max:

B0CFYM8ZY9-8

The last smartwatch on this Amazon sale 2024 list is the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch also offers various smartwatch bands which users can pick based on their preference and style. It has various advanced features such as VO2 max which tells users the amount of oxygen they consume while exercising. It also gives in-depth information about the recovery analysis and training load insights. It comes with various health and wellness features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress. It offers DIY watch faces which enable users to customize their smartwatch in their own ways.

The watch features lower button customisation for quick access to your favourite features by customising the lower button the way you like. It also has SOS technology in which users can save up to 5 emergency contacts and call for help within seconds. It offers Emoji support, BT calling, and more than 100 sports modes to choose from. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 600 nits

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Amazfit GTS 2 Music storage Smart Notifications technology 90 sports modes Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: 16GB internal storage Indepth analysis Atrial fibrillation (AFib) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Animated watch faces 150 sports modes Store up to 470 songs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 16GB of storage NFC and GPS 5ATM water resistant Amazfit T-Rex 2: 5 satellite positioning systems 150 sports mode GPS tracking Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: NoiseFit app Functional crown Noise Health Suite features Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Can use Apple Pay Emergency SOS via Satellite 1000 nits brightness Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max VO2 max technology SOS technology 100 sports mode

Also read the top stories:

Disturbing! An artist who shook up the cultural world with a haunting female portrait created by AI has decided she's had enough of the new technology for now. It's very addictive, she says. Know blow-by-blow account of it all here.

How will AI disrupt the world of work? Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions, says Adecco chief. "AI is probably the largest disruption and revolution that we've seen in decades," he says. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

AI models were "highly context-dependent"! AI-powered prediction models made accurate predictions within the trial they were developed in, but gave "random predictions" outside of it, says study. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.