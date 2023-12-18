Apple AirPods 4 likely to be unveiled in 2024 with revamped design, advanced features, and ANC

Apple is set to launch the fourth generation of the popular Apple AirPods in 2024, likely to introduce a new design, an updated case, and the addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that two versions of the APple AirPods 4 will be unveiled, each catering to different price points with the aim of replacing both the AirPods 3 and the more affordable AirPods 2. Consumers, often opting for the cheaper model due to minimal differences between AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, can expect an enhanced audio experience with the upcoming AirPods release.

According to Gurman's analysis, the AirPods 4 will boast a redesigned look, resembling a blend of the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems. While it remains uncertain whether the earbuds will incorporate silicone tips, an improved fit is anticipated.

Anticipated Features of AirPods 4

The redesigned case for the AirPods 4 will include built-in speakers for Find My alerts and will adopt a USB-C charging port, replacing the previous Lightning port. Additionally, the higher-end version of the AirPods 4 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a premium feature previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. This expansion means that customers can now enjoy ANC at a more affordable price point.

In a forthcoming software update scheduled for the next year, Apple plans to integrate hearing aid functionality into the AirPods, positioning them as an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing alternative to traditional hearing aids. The anticipated release date for the AirPods 4 is 2024, likely around September, coinciding with Apple's introduction of new iPhone models. Simultaneously, Apple has plans to unveil a new version of the AirPods Max in 2024.

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation)

Apple initially introduced the AirPods Pro in 2019, with a significant update in 2022 marked by the release of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (Available on Amazon). Gurman reveals that Apple is actively developing the new AirPods Pro (3rd generation), expected for release in 2025.

While specific technical details are not disclosed by the analyst, Gurman suggests that Apple's primary focus for the AirPods Pro 3 is comfort. Additionally, Apple may be in the early stages of incorporating body temperature measurement and health-tracking features into the AirPods Pro (3rd generation).

It is essential to approach the information with caution until Apple officially confirms these developments, as there is no official information available on the Apple AirPods 4 except what analysts have surmised.