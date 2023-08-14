Apple developing ‘Watch X’ to commemorate its 10th anniversary, says Mark Gurman

The Apple Watch has undergone a slow evolution over the years. While there has been a new Apple Watch Ultra that the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced last year, the standard models have largely remained the same since the Series 4 lineup. Although the company keeps on adding new features, the overall technology and design of the Apple Watch have remained similar. However, this could change soon as Apple is reportedly working on a special ‘Watch X' to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch.

Check out what the Apple Watch X could feature.

Apple Watch X: Details

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a new version of its smartwatch to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the device. In his latest, Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the next generation of the Apple Watch, the Series 9, is slated for only minor upgrades, as has been the case every year since the Series 4. With Series 7, Apple introduced a bigger display of the Apple Watch while Series 8 featured a new body temperature sensor.

But that's not the case with the Apple Watch X. As per Gurman, it could be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch yet. It is expected to feature a thinner watch case, as well as a new way of attaching bands. Currently, the Apple Watch has two slits through which users can attach and swap watch bands. However, Gurman claims that people involved in the development of the Apple Watch say that it takes up too much space, which could've been utilized to boost the functionality of the watch. Therefore, Apple is working to bring a magnetic band attachment system to the Watch X.

Other features

Apart from this, the Watch X could also feature a new microLED display that has better color and clarity compared to OLED displays, as well as a blood pressure monitor that would alert users in case of high blood pressure.

In a 2022 report, Gurman claimed the same, highlighting that the updated sensor would alert the wearer of hypertension and advise them to consult a doctor. It was reported that this feature wouldn't be ready at least until 2024, and it could be possible that Apple incorporates it into the Apple Watch X.