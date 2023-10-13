Apple introduces 5 exciting features in Airpods Pro 2; Check what it has to offer

This year Apple has introduced various features with iOS 17. It was rolled out to the general public just after Apple's Wonderlust event where it launched its premium products including iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Features like StandBy mode, Live voicemail, Contact posters, and more have already amazed Apple users. Along with this, new features to AirPod Pro 2 have also been added. Apple has advanced its AirPods Pro 2, introducing five exciting new features that require no hardware upgrade. These new features can be enjoyed by users after they update their iPhone to iOS 17, and make the AirPods Pro 2 experince even more impressive.

New features introduced in AirPods Pro 2

Adaptive Audio: Apple has introduced a new Adaptive Audio feature Airpods Pro 2 which is a dynamic blend of Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. It adjusts based on your surroundings, delivering the best audio experience in the moment. Imagine seamlessly transitioning from hearing your surroundings. This feature is all about keeping your audio experience consistent while adapting to your environment.

Conversation Awareness: The conversation Awareness feature is one step ahead of the previous Auto-stop feature of AirPods and takes this concept to the next level. With it enabled, AirPods Pro 2 can automatically lower the volume and enhance the voices of people in front of you while reducing background noise behind you. This means you can have a conversation in a noisy environment or seamlessly switch between jamming to music and interacting with others.

Mute or Unmute: This feature of AirPods Pro 2 enables you t to mute or unmute yourself during a phone call and is incredibly convenient. You can simply press the stem to mute, and press it again to unmute.

Personalized Volume: This feature relies on machine learning to understand your listening preferences and environmental conditions over time. It automatically fine-tunes the media experience, ensuring you get the best audio quality tailored to your preferences.

Automatic Switching: This new update to Automatic Switching makes the connection between Apple devices significantly faster and more reliable. This means you can easily transition from your iPhone to your iPad or Mac at a faster speed and is more reliable.

With the iOS 17 update, the AirPods Pro 2 offer a compelling package of features that improve both convenience and audio quality.

