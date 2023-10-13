Icon
Home Wearables News Apple introduces 5 exciting features in Airpods Pro 2; Check what it has to offer

Apple introduces 5 exciting features in Airpods Pro 2; Check what it has to offer

Apple has introduced 5 exciting features of Airpods Pro 2 features that require no hardware upgrade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 18:19 IST
Icon
Finally! iOS 17 lets users hyperlink text in iPhone mail app
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
1/7 Apple is expected to officially introduce the new operating system of the iPhone, iOS 17 along with iPhone 15 series at the Apple event happening on September 12, 2023. Apple already gave a sneak peek of the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and some of its features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more. (Unsplash)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
2/7 The iOS 17 is now in the beta testing phase, where the company is constantly exploring and testing new features. The testing will ensure that there are no problems in the upcoming operating system.  (Unsplash)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
3/7 According to a shared post by Federico Viticci, iPhone’s Mail app will now enable users to hyperlink any word while drafting the mail. However, users will get this update after the official launch and they will have to download the update on their iPhones. (AP)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
4/7 Apple has introduced several updates, but somehow it never enabled users to hyperlink anything in the iPhone mail app. Now, with this Mail app's new features, users can avoid sharing long URLs separately. (Apple)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 To hyperlink a text, first copy the URL you want to add to the email. Then while creating an email you have to first write the message that you want the recipient to get. After drafting, long press the selected word you want to hyperlink. (Apple)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
6/7 A floating pop-up tab will appear on your iPhone screen. There, you’ll see a new “Add Link” option. Tap and paste the link. However, note that this feature will only be available after your iPhone gets updated with iOS 17.  (Unsplash)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
7/7 Note that the above-mentioned Mail app feature is based on a rumour and has not been confirmed by Apple yet. The actual feature will be discovered after the actual release and when it will be rolled out to the public.  (Apple)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
icon View all Images
Apple has introduced a new Adaptive Audio feature Airpods Pro 2 which is a dynamic blend of Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. (HT Tech)

This year Apple has introduced various features with iOS 17. It was rolled out to the general public just after Apple's Wonderlust event where it launched its premium products including iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Features like StandBy mode, Live voicemail, Contact posters, and more have already amazed Apple users. Along with this, new features to AirPod Pro 2 have also been added. Apple has advanced its AirPods Pro 2, introducing five exciting new features that require no hardware upgrade. These new features can be enjoyed by users after they update their iPhone to iOS 17, and make the AirPods Pro 2 experince even more impressive.

New features introduced in AirPods Pro 2

Adaptive Audio: Apple has introduced a new Adaptive Audio feature Airpods Pro 2 which is a dynamic blend of Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. It adjusts based on your surroundings, delivering the best audio experience in the moment. Imagine seamlessly transitioning from hearing your surroundings. This feature is all about keeping your audio experience consistent while adapting to your environment.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Conversation Awareness: The conversation Awareness feature is one step ahead of the previous Auto-stop feature of AirPods and takes this concept to the next level. With it enabled, AirPods Pro 2 can automatically lower the volume and enhance the voices of people in front of you while reducing background noise behind you. This means you can have a conversation in a noisy environment or seamlessly switch between jamming to music and interacting with others.

Mute or Unmute: This feature of AirPods Pro 2 enables you t to mute or unmute yourself during a phone call and is incredibly convenient. You can simply press the stem to mute, and press it again to unmute.

Personalized Volume: This feature relies on machine learning to understand your listening preferences and environmental conditions over time. It automatically fine-tunes the media experience, ensuring you get the best audio quality tailored to your preferences.

Automatic Switching: This new update to Automatic Switching makes the connection between Apple devices significantly faster and more reliable. This means you can easily transition from your iPhone to your iPad or Mac at a faster speed and is more reliable.

With the iOS 17 update, the AirPods Pro 2 offer a compelling package of features that improve both convenience and audio quality.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 18:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon