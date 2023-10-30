Icon
Home Wearables News Apple preparing for a major AirPods overhaul, says Mark Gurman

Apple preparing for a major AirPods overhaul, says Mark Gurman

Apple could revamp its AirPods lineup by introducing two variants of the entry-level AirPods, alongside the AirPods Max 2nd Generation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 09:24 IST
Icon
Apple's 'Scary Fast' October 30 Event: What to expect
Apple AirPods
1/7 Apple Inc. is set to kick off its final product unveiling of the year, and it's taking place on Halloween eve, October 30, at 5 p.m. California time (5:30 a.m IST). This event, known as "Scary Fast," is a deviation from the usual in-person gatherings at Cupertino. Instead, it will be an online-only affair, raising anticipation for what Apple has in store. (@Apple)
Apple AirPods
2/7 What to Expect at the Event: Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, but reports from Bloomberg suggest we can anticipate fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. While the design might not see radical changes, the highlight is the introduction of Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chips. (Unsplash)
Apple AirPods
3/7 The introduction of these new models comes at a crucial juncture for Apple. With the personal computing market rebounding after the pandemic, Apple faces competition from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, who are venturing into the PC market. Apple hopes these new products will drive a resurgence in sales, as it has experienced a few quarters of declining revenue. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Although the Mac is no longer at the core of Apple's business, it remains a key revenue generator, contributing about 10 percent of annual sales. Wall Street estimates predict Mac sales to reach just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, an improvement from the previous year, but not as robust as the pre-pandemic period. (AFP)
Apple AirPods
5/7 MacBook Pro Upgrades: The MacBook Pro lineup will see updates with high-end models codenamed J514 and J516. These machines will retain a similar look to their predecessors but are expected to feature faster M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. These processors come in various configurations with more CPU and graphics cores, promising improved performance and gaming capabilities. (Unsplash)
Apple AirPods
6/7 The Revamped iMac: The iMac lineup is also getting a refresh for the first time in over 900 days. Similar to the MacBook Pros, the design will remain largely unchanged, but internal enhancements and a redesigned stand are expected. These new iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434, will feature the M3 chip and offer different graphics configurations. (Apple)
Apple AirPods
7/7 While the event will showcase MacBook Pros and iMacs, a low-end MacBook Pro with the M3 chip won't be unveiled yet. Also, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, codenamed J613 and J615, are in development and scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. As for updated iPads, Apple plans to debut them in the spring. Meanwhile, AirPods will receive updates in the coming years, with new models and headphones on the horizon. (AFP)
Apple AirPods
icon View all Images
Apple could introduce new AirPods in 2 variants. Know details. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's AirPods are one of the most popular earbuds on the planet, with a design that can be recognized at first glance. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant also faces stiff competition in this segment from the likes of Samsung, Jabra, Bose, Sennheiser, and more. As a result, the need for constant innovation arises. Apple recently unveiled its AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB Type-C but it did not feature any major hardware changes. However, the company could be preparing for a major overhaul to its AirPods lineup, with several refreshed offerings planned in the next couple of years.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple could revamp its AirPods lineup by introducing two variants of the entry-level AirPods, alongside the AirPods Max 2nd Generation.

Two variants of AirPods

The first of the products would be entry-level AirPods introduced in late 2024. It would feature a new design, and improved audio and would offer a better fit. These new AirPods would also get the USB Type-C upgrade, with Apple planning to phase out its proprietary lightning port. The AirPods case could also be updated.

This time around, the base AirPods would get another and more upscale variant. It will reportedly feature Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that has eluded the standard AirPods so far, with only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max getting it. Apple will reportedly phase out the second and third generation of AirPods and will introduce two variants of base AirPods, priced differently.

According to Gurman, the higher variant of the standard AirPods could also get a case with speakers. This would allow it to play Find My Alerts, similar to the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, “making it easier for users to find their case when it gets lost”.

AirPods Max

The next product to receive a revamp is expected to be the AirPods Max, Apple's first on-ear headphones. Since launching in 2020, the AirPods Max has remained unchanged, but it could be due for an upgrade. Although no groundbreaking hardware changes have been tipped, the new AirPods Max could feature a USB Type-C port, as well as new colours. It will reportedly be launched in late 2024.

As per Gurman, the next generation of AirPods Pro is also in the pipeline and could feature a new design and updated chip. However, they aren't due to launch until 2025.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 09:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon