Apple Watch Ultra saves Las Vegas man’s life! Know what happened

In yet another amazing instance, the Apple Watch has again come to the rescue by saving a man's life. Just a few days ago, we reported that Siri, another Apple product, helped a UK woman who fainted in her toilet. Siri helped her contact her friend who got in touch with emergency services, thus, saving her life. In the most recent instance, it is the Apple Watch Ultra, the company's most expensive smartwatch, which became the rescuer of a Las Vegas man who fell unconscious. Here's what happened.

Apple Watch Ultra saves life

According to a report by KSNV, 40-year-old Las Vegas resident Josh Furman suffers from type 1 diabetes. One day, Furman fell unconscious while home alone and hit his head on the floor. This was due to low blood sugar levels. According to Furman, his insulin pump alerts him of low blood sugar levels on most occasions, but this time around he fell unconscious.

Fortunately, Furman was wearing his Apple Watch Ultra, which detected his fall using the Fall Detection feature and immediately contacted emergency services which rescued him.

Furman told KSNV, “I don't know how long I was out for, but when I woke up, the Apple Watch had basically called 911, the paramedics. But I could not talk. I sounded like I had a mouth full of marbles. 911 could not understand me, but they had the GPS from the watch, so they knew where I was."

The user had also set up his emergency contacts on his Apple Watch Ultra which helped the caregivers contact his mother who informed them about Furman's type 1 Diabetes. “I don't think people know enough about their Apple Watch to realize what it can actually do with the fall detection”, he added.

It is important to note that while the Fall Detection feature can help save lives, it has to be set up first. Astonishingly, this is not the first time Furman's Apple Watch Ultra has contacted emergency services on his behalf, displaying the prowess of the smartwatch's life-saving features.

However, it should be noted that while these devices can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.