Can't see Weather info on your Apple Watch? It may be a WatchOS 10 bug

Can’t see Weather info on your Apple Watch? It may be a WatchOS 10 bug

Some Apple Watch users are facing complications when they want to look at the Weather app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 14:18 IST
WatchOS 10 was unveiled at WWDC in June 2023 and it was finally rolled out on September 18. However, there may be bug in the OS. (Pexels)

WatchOS 10 was unveiled at WWDC in June 2023. And after that, it took 3 months for Apple Watch users to finally experience this new update, for which they had been waiting for eagerly. Soon after the grand Wonderlust Apple event, the WatchOS was rolled out on September 18 to all eligible devices. Notably, two smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, were launched during the Apple event 2023.

Various features have been introduced in order to enhance the experience of Apple Watch users. One notable change is a revamped interface that places widgets at the forefront, offering quick access to essential information. Alongside this, key apps have received redesigns, watch faces have been updated, and new workout features have been introduced. Another standout feature of watchOS 10 is the introduction of the Smart Stack, a collection of widgets tailored to display the most relevant information based on usage patterns. Despite all these extraordinary features, WatchOS 10 has been facing some issues. This issue is related to complications with the Weather app data on watch faces.

WatchOS 10 issues

According to a report by 9TO5Mac, the issue that users are facing has to do with the Weather app data. They are getting blank watch faces, instead of showing the weather information. However, tapping on them opens the Weather app without problems, but the data isn't displayed as expected. This issue has been reported by several users, some of whom have experienced it over a prolonged period, while others encountered it after updating to watchOS 10.0 or 10.0.1. So, if you were thinking that only you are facing this issue with your Apple premium watch, then you are not alone. Apple is expected to release a future software update to resolve this problem.

Temporary solution

While the new software update may take time, users on the support request page of Apple, have suggested a temporary solution. The suggestion says that you can use the 12-hour and 24-hour time format to resolve this issue. This action seems to restore the weather data on the Apple Watch after a few seconds.

Although some users will find solace in this temporary fix for now, they have high expectations from Apple, being a premium brand, to provide a permanent solution to this WatchOS 10 bug.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 14:17 IST
