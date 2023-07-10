Home Wearables News Early Amazon Prime Day deals for audiophiles under $200! AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, more

If you are looking for the best deal on earbuds and headphones, then these AirPods, Samsung Buds, and Sony headphones under $200 are just what you have been looking for during the early Amazon Prime Day sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 21:59 IST
Early Amazon Prime Day deals
Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Check out the earbuds and headphones deals under $200 during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. (Pexels)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 celebrations are all set to be kicked off in a few hours! But for all intents and purposes this shopping fiesta began quite a few days ago in the form of the early Amazon Prime Day sale. And thanks to these early Prime Day deals, you have a chance to escape the rush on July 11 and July 12, to grab the gadgets you have been waiting for. If you are an audiophile and waiting to nab a perfect set of earbuds or headphones, then know Amazon has already unveiled dozens of deals. All you need to do is just choose your favourite brand, check out the features, decide your budget, and nab any of these exciting deals. To help you, we have curated a list of the best deals on earbuds and headphones under $200 ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals for audiophiles under $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (2022): The 2022 model of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 has received a massive 50 percent discount! Instead of paying the earlier price of $229, you can get it for $114.95. It features active noise cancellation, enhance 360-degree audio, HD voice technology, and IPX7 water resistance rating.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: If you are an Apple user, then what else can be better than getting a new pair of AirPods? These Apple AirPods with charging case costs you just $127 and lets you save a flat 20 percent. Apple says that it offers up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Don't want to spend too much? Check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds with noise cancelling ambient sound, 3 microphones, and Low latency Ambient Sound mode that picks up the sounds you want to hear. With a discount of 49 percent, you can buy it for just $71.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless headphones: If you are looking for headphones, then these Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphones are available with a 24 percent discount. Get these for just $151.97 ahead of Amazon Sale. These headphones are said to offer 40 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones: At a price of $148, Sony WH-CH720N noise-canceling wireless headphones are a great fit for audiophiles. Sony says that these headphones offer up to 35-hour battery life. Also, these headphones are Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. You can activate them with a simple touch.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 21:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets