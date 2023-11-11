Icon
Early Black Friday sale: Get Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for just $199

Get an amazing offer on AirPods Pro (2nd generation) during the Early Black Friday sale. Check out the exchange offer too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 22:06 IST
Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Grab the deal before it ends. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Early Black Friday sale: The biggest shopping sale in the US is about to start soon. This year Black Friday sale will fall on 24 November. E-commerce platforms are using this opportunity to the full and have already rolled out a huge number of exciting deals. They are providing an early Black Friday sale on various products including smartphones, earbuds, AirPods, iPhones, and more. Currently, Best Buy is offering an amazing deal on AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Check out for more details and offers:

Offers on AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

If you have been eyeing AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for a long time but couldn't buy it because of a tight budget, then your wait is over now. Best Buy is offering a crazy deal on these premium Airpods. The original price of these AirPods Pro is $249.99. However, you can buy it for just $199.99. This way you can save $50 on this deal. Not only this, you can reduce the price further There is a trade-in deal also available. You can save up to an extra $60 if you exchange a similar old device. Hurry up if this deal satisfies your needs and budget, as this offer will be available for the next few hours only.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) features

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C offers 2x enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive Audio for optimal noise control. The Apple-designed H2 chip elevates audio performance, delivering low distortion and vivid sound. These AirPods come with a MagSafe Charging Case that includes Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. You can personalize Volume and Spatial Audio to tailor your experience. It boasts a 6-hour battery life with ANC, IP54 resistance, and seamless device switching. The touch controls, in-ear detection, and easy setup contribute to the user-friendly experience. AirPods Pro and MagSafe Charging Case come with IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance. You can now simply use your voice to play music, make calls, and get directions by just saying “Siri” as well as “Hey Siri.” You can easily pair your AirPods Pro with every device in your iCloud account.

So grab the deal now before it ends soon.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 22:05 IST
