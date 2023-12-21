Icon
Elista unveils SmartRist E-Series Made-in-India smartwatches: A fusion of style and wellness for Gen Z

Elista introduces the SmartRist E-Series Smartwatches—stylish wearables designed for Gen Z. Packed with advanced features, these 'Made in India' smartwatches integrate fashion and fitness.

By: HT TECH
Dec 21 2023, 20:22 IST
Elista's SmartRist E-Series
Elista's SmartRist E-Series Smartwatches redefine tech style for Gen Z, blending aesthetics with advanced features.
Elista's SmartRist E-Series
Elista's SmartRist E-Series Smartwatches redefine tech style for Gen Z, blending aesthetics with advanced features.

Elista, an electronics and home appliances manufacturer in India, has unveiled its latest SmartRist E-Series Smartwatches, tailored for the tech-savvy Gen Z audience. Boasting sleek metal casings and Always-On color touchscreens, these wearables are designed to blend in and to offer functionality that complements the user's fashion and fitness endeavors. 

Proudly labeled as 'Made in India,' the SmartRist E-Series smartwatches offer Advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring seamless connectivity across both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. These wearables prioritize a holistic user experience, featuring utility functions and a comprehensive health and wellness package for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, emphasized the company's commitment to democratizing cutting-edge wearable technology in India. He highlighted the harmonious fusion of style and functionality in the SmartRist E-Series, aiming to empower users with valuable insights and motivation to achieve wellness goals, all at an unbeatable price point.

The SmartRist E-Series includes three feature-packed models: SmartRist E-1, SmartRist E-2, and SmartRist E-4. With a strong focus on health and fitness monitoring, these smartwatches incorporate SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, and a Pedometer to keep users informed about their vitals and physical activity throughout the day.

Beyond health features, the Elista SmartRist E-series smartwatches integrate a range of functionalities such as smart Voice Assistant, built-in microphones, Do not disturb mode, Weather Updates, Music control, Stopwatch, Password lock, Calculator, Flashlight, and Call Record, enhancing overall productivity and convenience.

The SmartRist E-1 and E-2 models boast a 51.05mm (2.01-inch) IPS Display with class-leading 600 NITS brightness. Supporting wireless charging, these wearables can last up to 15 days on a single charge. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each smartwatch features a water-resistant metallic frame and premium straps, ensuring a functional yet elegant accessory suitable for various settings.

Offering affordability, the SmartRist E-Series comes with attractive pricing: E-1 and E-2 at Rs. 1799 and E-4 at Rs. 1299. The smartwatches will be available through Elista's extensive retail network of over 10,000 outlets and on Amazon.in, providing widespread accessibility for consumers.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 20:22 IST
    Icon