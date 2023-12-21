Elista unveils SmartRist E-Series Made-in-India smartwatches: A fusion of style and wellness for Gen Z

Elista, an electronics and home appliances manufacturer in India, has unveiled its latest SmartRist E-Series Smartwatches, tailored for the tech-savvy Gen Z audience. Boasting sleek metal casings and Always-On color touchscreens, these wearables are designed to blend in and to offer functionality that complements the user's fashion and fitness endeavors.

Proudly labeled as 'Made in India,' the SmartRist E-Series smartwatches offer Advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring seamless connectivity across both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. These wearables prioritize a holistic user experience, featuring utility functions and a comprehensive health and wellness package for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, emphasized the company's commitment to democratizing cutting-edge wearable technology in India. He highlighted the harmonious fusion of style and functionality in the SmartRist E-Series, aiming to empower users with valuable insights and motivation to achieve wellness goals, all at an unbeatable price point.

The SmartRist E-Series includes three feature-packed models: SmartRist E-1, SmartRist E-2, and SmartRist E-4. With a strong focus on health and fitness monitoring, these smartwatches incorporate SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, and a Pedometer to keep users informed about their vitals and physical activity throughout the day.

Beyond health features, the Elista SmartRist E-series smartwatches integrate a range of functionalities such as smart Voice Assistant, built-in microphones, Do not disturb mode, Weather Updates, Music control, Stopwatch, Password lock, Calculator, Flashlight, and Call Record, enhancing overall productivity and convenience.

The SmartRist E-1 and E-2 models boast a 51.05mm (2.01-inch) IPS Display with class-leading 600 NITS brightness. Supporting wireless charging, these wearables can last up to 15 days on a single charge. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each smartwatch features a water-resistant metallic frame and premium straps, ensuring a functional yet elegant accessory suitable for various settings.

Offering affordability, the SmartRist E-Series comes with attractive pricing: E-1 and E-2 at Rs. 1799 and E-4 at Rs. 1299. The smartwatches will be available through Elista's extensive retail network of over 10,000 outlets and on Amazon.in, providing widespread accessibility for consumers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!