Home Wearables News From Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to Boult Audio Z40, get these top 5 earbuds with big discounts on Amazon

From Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to Boult Audio Z40, get these top 5 earbuds with big discounts on Amazon

Amazon is offering huge discounts on earbuds of top brands. Check out the features and prices now. Big discounts are on offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 15:15 IST
All you need to know about the top brand earbuds available at a huge price cut. (Amazon)

Tired of wired earphones and bulky headphones? Get yourself earbuds that reduce the load on your ears and even look stylish in the process. Amazon is offering exclusive deals on these top 5 earbuds.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

B08FN6WGDQ-1

Amazon is offering a 70% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live which reduces the price to Rs. 4790 from Rs. 15990. Galaxy Buds Live sits softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue. Galaxy Buds Live's long-lasting battery lasts for over 21 hours. It also comes with three built-in mics and a Voice Pickup Unit. The earbuds are available in three amazing colors that are Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, or Mystic Black .

2. boAt Airdopes:

B0BKG83BTB-2

On Purchase of boAt Airdopes from Amazon, you will get 78% initial discount, making its price drop to Rs. 999 from Rs. 4490. Airdopes Atom 81 offers a total playtime of up to 50 hrs, including up to 10 hrs of playtime per earbud.

3. OnePlus Nord Buds :

B0C8JB3G5W-3

On Amazon, you can get up to a 4% initial discount which reduces its price from Rs. 2299 to Rs. 2199. The buds come with a 12.4mm driver unit and deliver up to 38 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

4. Mivi DuoPods :

B0C89M52Y6-4

Amazon is offering a 68% initial discount on purchases of Mivi DuoPods making its price drop from Rs. 4999 to Rs. 1599. The earbuds are powered by AI-ENC to eliminate environmental noise. The DuoPods A850 earbuds come in 5 unique colors. You can get a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase on these earbuds.

5. Boult Audio Z40:

B0BQN2RMJF-5

Amazon offers a 76% initial discount on Boult Audio Z40 making its price 9drop to Rs. 1199 from Rs. 4999. The earbuds come with 10mm BoomX tech drivers. And with just 10 mins charge it offers 100 mins playtime. Inside the box, you get Z40 Earphones, a Charging case, an Extra Pair of Eartips, a Charging cable, and a User Manual.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 15:13 IST
