Maxima Max Pro Hunt smartwatch with BT calling LAUNCHED! Check price, features and more

Wearable technology company Maxima has launched its highly anticipated innovation – the Maxima Max Pro Hunt smartwatch, adding to its already vast portfolio of affordable smartwatches. This latest offering is a testament to Maxima's commitment to providing consumers with feature-rich devices. Crafted in Maxima's own ISO 9001:2015 certified assembly line and state-of-the-art production facility, the smartwatch combines advanced features with a commitment to quality. Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima, emphasizes the brand's dedication to delivering value, exceptional user experiences, and affordability.

Highlighting its premium features, Purewal notes, “Our latest offering, Max Pro Hunt, has all those premium features which differentiate it from contemporary brands and make it a favorite pick for savvy consumers.”

Maxima Max Pro Hunt: Features and specifications

The Maxima Max Pro Hunt boasts a 1.78-inch super AMOLED display with 1000 Nits brightness encased in a premium metallic design. The Max Pro Hunt smartwatch promises an immersive visual experience. It packs a resolution of 368x448px on its 1.78-inch Super AMOLED always-on display. Facilitating seamless connectivity, the device incorporates Bluetooth Version 5.2 and an Advanced JL7013A chipset, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. Personalization takes center stage with a plethora of cloud-based watch face options, enabling users to showcase their style.

Max Pro Hunt's sleek and magnifying appearance caters to all, making it a versatile accessory. The smartwatch, IP67 Water Resistant, supports AI Voice Assistance for both Android and iOS users, enhancing functionality. Additional features include 100+ Sports Modes, Multiple Watch Faces, Active Rotating Crown, Sleep Monitor, SpO2 Monitor, Female Health Tracker, and a variety of inbuilt games.

Maxima Max Pro Hunt is powered by Maxima's proprietary app, the Maxima SmartFit App, known for its reliability and stability. This app ensures a seamless connection with the smartwatch, providing users with a dependable ecosystem to manage their devices.