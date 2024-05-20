Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch launched in India: Check specs, features, price and more

Amazfit announced its new BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India for people who seek to track their health and fitness goals. The smartphone supports an attractive design, multiple health and fitness tracking features, and more. The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch runs on the operating system Zepp OS 3.0 which offers downloadable mini apps, games and watch faces. Know more about the newly launched Amazfit smartphone.

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch specs and features

The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch features a 1.91-inch HD AMOLED display supported by a stainless steel frame and comes with a silicon-based wrist strap which comes in three colourways. The smartwatch offers 120 Sports Modes with a smart recognition feature, for accurate activity tracking. It is equipped with advanced sensors such as an accelerometer sensor, heart rate sensor, and 3-axis motion sensor for 24-hour health monitoring. It provides health-related data such as heart rate, SpO₂, and stress.

The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch supports seamless Bluetooth connectivity and provides notifications directly on the smartwatch such as calendar reminders, call notifications, sedentary reminders, and smartphone app notifications. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 3.0 which enables users to mini apps, games and watch faces. It also supports an AI-powered personal wellness assistant, Zepp Aura which provides users with health reports, soothing soundscapes and sleep insights. Lastly, the Amazfit BIP 5 Unity is equipped with a 300mAh battery which claims to offer 12 days of battery life and 120 minutes of charging time. The smartwatch has also received an IP68 water-resistance rating which will protect the watch from sweat and rain water. Know about the pricing of the Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch.

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity price and availability

The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity is priced at Rs.6999. The smartwatch comes in three attractive colour options: Grey, Charcoal, and Pink. You can purchase the feature-filled smartwatch from Amazfit India's official website or from the e-commerce website, Amazon.

