New tech in the works: Apple to use 3D printers for Watch Series 9; iPhones and iPads later

In a groundbreaking move, Apple is looking to revolutionise its manufacturing process by incorporating 3D printing technology for its upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra.This change might also come to iPhones and iPads in future. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reports that this innovative approach promises to reduce material usage and production time, marking a significant shift from traditional CNC manufacturing methods.

Here's how it works

Apple's adoption of 3D printing is centred around a technique known as "binder jetting." This method allows Apple to create a device's chassis with remarkable precision, closely resembling its actual shape using powdered materials. A secondary step employs heat and pressure to solidify the material into a substance akin to steel, which is then finely honed through milling.

Gurman's revelations align with earlier insights shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in July, Kuo hinted that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra would incorporate 3D printed mechanical components, suggesting that Apple was actively embracing this technology, Macrumors reported. Although Gurman indicates that the primary focus is on employing 3D printing for the chassis of stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 models, the trajectory seems clear: Apple is exploring this manufacturing method with increasing enthusiasm in 2023, with plans to extend its use to 3D print titanium devices by 2024.

The potential benefits of this shift to 3D printing are significant. It could lead to shorter manufacturing times and, possibly, reduced production costs. Kuo, in his earlier insights, implied that if the 2023 Apple Watch models' 3D printing experiment proves successful, Apple may expand its use to more devices in the future.

Why is Apple doing this?

Apple and its suppliers have been diligently refining this 3D printing method for a minimum of three years. The intention is not just to save on materials and manpower, but also reduce wastage and above all adopt more eco-conscious manufacturing methods. Ultimately, all these technological changes are expected to provide finished products to users that cost a lot less.