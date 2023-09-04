Home Wearables News New tech in the works: Apple to use 3D printers for Watch Series 9; iPhones and iPads later

New tech in the works: Apple to use 3D printers for Watch Series 9; iPhones and iPads later

Apple is exploring 3D printing for its upcoming devices, starting with the Apple Watch Series 9, a move that could revolutionise manufacturing. The move will also include iPhones and iPads at a later stage too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 13:17 IST
Apple Watch Series 9: Check out the rumoured specs, features, more
Apple Watch Series 8
1/5 The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch at the Apple event alongside the iPhone 15 series. The event is expected to happen on September 12 or 13. ( Apple Watch 8) (HT Tech)
Earlier the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 7 had the same chip installed which was the S8 chip. Now it is expected that with series 9, Apple may introduce new technology.  Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the Apple Watch 9 may feature an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. (Apple watch 8)
2/5 Earlier the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 7 had the same chip installed which was the S8 chip. Now it is expected that with series 9, Apple may introduce new technology.  Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the Apple Watch 9 may feature an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. (Apple watch 8) (Amazon)
Apple Watch
3/5 MacRumors also reported that the watchOS subsystem will come with a Bluetooth database. However, most smartwatches support Bluetooth so it may come as a big change for the users. (Apple Watch 8) (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 8
4/5 Tipsters also reported that the smartwatch may come in pink colour with an aluminium finish. It is expected that it will give a rose-gold look like other Apple devices such as iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and iMac. (Apple Watch 8) (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 8
5/5 The rumours also suggest that the Apple band may also come in new woven fabric material. Having said that, none of this is official and confirmation will only come once the product is launched. (Apple Watch Series 8) (HT Tech)
Apple Watch Series 9
View all Images
Apple is exploring 3D printing technology to manufacture upcoming devices such as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

In a groundbreaking move, Apple is looking to revolutionise its manufacturing process by incorporating 3D printing technology for its upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra.This change might also come to iPhones and iPads in future. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reports that this innovative approach promises to reduce material usage and production time, marking a significant shift from traditional CNC manufacturing methods.

Here's how it works

Apple's adoption of 3D printing is centred around a technique known as "binder jetting." This method allows Apple to create a device's chassis with remarkable precision, closely resembling its actual shape using powdered materials. A secondary step employs heat and pressure to solidify the material into a substance akin to steel, which is then finely honed through milling.

Gurman's revelations align with earlier insights shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in July, Kuo hinted that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra would incorporate 3D printed mechanical components, suggesting that Apple was actively embracing this technology, Macrumors reported. Although Gurman indicates that the primary focus is on employing 3D printing for the chassis of stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 models, the trajectory seems clear: Apple is exploring this manufacturing method with increasing enthusiasm in 2023, with plans to extend its use to 3D print titanium devices by 2024.

The potential benefits of this shift to 3D printing are significant. It could lead to shorter manufacturing times and, possibly, reduced production costs. Kuo, in his earlier insights, implied that if the 2023 Apple Watch models' 3D printing experiment proves successful, Apple may expand its use to more devices in the future.

Why is Apple doing this?

Apple and its suppliers have been diligently refining this 3D printing method for a minimum of three years. The intention is not just to save on materials and manpower, but also reduce wastage and above all adopt more eco-conscious manufacturing methods. Ultimately, all these technological changes are expected to provide finished products to users that cost a lot less.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 13:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets