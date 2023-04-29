Home Wearables News Not just your iPhone, Apple Watch set to get multiple pairing options SOON

Not just your iPhone, Apple Watch set to get multiple pairing options SOON

Apple Watch users may soon be able to sync with multiple Apple devices and not just their iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 11:17 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
Apple Watch
View all Images
As per the leaker's claim, an upcoming Apple Watch update will permit pairing with multiple Apple devices instead of being restricted to a single iPhone. (HT Tech)

Apple Watch users may get a much-awaited update. So far, Apple Watch is only allowed to be paired with one iPhone at a time. However, you can pair multiple Apple Watch models to the same iPhone. But sadly, in case you want to sync an Apple Watch to multiple Apple devices, there are limitations. Currently, the Apple Watch's compatibility with iPad and Mac is restricted.

To follow Apple Fitness+ workout routines on an iPad, for instance, the smartwatch must be connected to an iPhone and both devices must be logged in using the same AppleID. Likewise, Mac users can utilize their Apple Watch to sign in, make payments using Apple Pay, view passwords, and authenticate apps.

Thankfully, these limitations are expected to end soon.

This comes from @analyst941, who has tweeted that Apple has plans to alter the pairing mechanism, which would allow an Apple Watch to sync with various iPhones, iPads, and Macs, rather than being restricted to a single iPhone.

According to the leakster, the implementation of this change is uncertain, but one possible approach could be through iCloud syncing, similar to how AirPods operate across devices. However, it remains unclear whether setting up an Apple Watch with an iPhone would still be necessary before it can sync with other Apple devices linked to the same iCloud account or not.

Although the exact timing of its release and which Apple Watch models will receive it remain unknown, there are speculations that this feature may be incorporated in upcoming updates such as watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The leaker suggests that it can be arrived by this year. However, there is no certainty about it.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for ways to sync your Apple Watch with your iPhone, then here's a quick guide.

How to sync your iPhone with Apple Watch

  • To begin, place your Apple Watch on your wrist and turn ut on by pressing and holding the side button until the Apple logo appears.
  • Once your Apple Watch is on, bring your iPhone near it and wait for the Apple Watch pairing screen to show up.
  • Then, tap "Continue."
  • Alternatively, you can launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap "Pair New Watch."
  • Now, select "Set Up for Myself" option and follow the prompts to position your iPhone so that the Apple Watch is visible on the app's viewfinder. This initiates the pairing process.
  • Lastly, tap "Set Up Apple Watch" and proceed to follow the instructions on your iPhone and Apple Watch to complete the setup.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets