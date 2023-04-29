Not just your iPhone, Apple Watch set to get multiple pairing options SOON

Apple Watch users may get a much-awaited update. So far, Apple Watch is only allowed to be paired with one iPhone at a time. However, you can pair multiple Apple Watch models to the same iPhone. But sadly, in case you want to sync an Apple Watch to multiple Apple devices, there are limitations. Currently, the Apple Watch's compatibility with iPad and Mac is restricted.

To follow Apple Fitness+ workout routines on an iPad, for instance, the smartwatch must be connected to an iPhone and both devices must be logged in using the same AppleID. Likewise, Mac users can utilize their Apple Watch to sign in, make payments using Apple Pay, view passwords, and authenticate apps.

Thankfully, these limitations are expected to end soon.

This comes from @analyst941, who has tweeted that Apple has plans to alter the pairing mechanism, which would allow an Apple Watch to sync with various iPhones, iPads, and Macs, rather than being restricted to a single iPhone.

According to the leakster, the implementation of this change is uncertain, but one possible approach could be through iCloud syncing, similar to how AirPods operate across devices. However, it remains unclear whether setting up an Apple Watch with an iPhone would still be necessary before it can sync with other Apple devices linked to the same iCloud account or not.

Although the exact timing of its release and which Apple Watch models will receive it remain unknown, there are speculations that this feature may be incorporated in upcoming updates such as watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The leaker suggests that it can be arrived by this year. However, there is no certainty about it.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for ways to sync your Apple Watch with your iPhone, then here's a quick guide.

How to sync your iPhone with Apple Watch