Not just your iPhone, Apple Watch set to get multiple pairing options SOON
Apple Watch users may soon be able to sync with multiple Apple devices and not just their iPhones.
Apple Watch users may get a much-awaited update. So far, Apple Watch is only allowed to be paired with one iPhone at a time. However, you can pair multiple Apple Watch models to the same iPhone. But sadly, in case you want to sync an Apple Watch to multiple Apple devices, there are limitations. Currently, the Apple Watch's compatibility with iPad and Mac is restricted.
To follow Apple Fitness+ workout routines on an iPad, for instance, the smartwatch must be connected to an iPhone and both devices must be logged in using the same AppleID. Likewise, Mac users can utilize their Apple Watch to sign in, make payments using Apple Pay, view passwords, and authenticate apps.
Thankfully, these limitations are expected to end soon.
This comes from @analyst941, who has tweeted that Apple has plans to alter the pairing mechanism, which would allow an Apple Watch to sync with various iPhones, iPads, and Macs, rather than being restricted to a single iPhone.
According to the leakster, the implementation of this change is uncertain, but one possible approach could be through iCloud syncing, similar to how AirPods operate across devices. However, it remains unclear whether setting up an Apple Watch with an iPhone would still be necessary before it can sync with other Apple devices linked to the same iCloud account or not.
Although the exact timing of its release and which Apple Watch models will receive it remain unknown, there are speculations that this feature may be incorporated in upcoming updates such as watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The leaker suggests that it can be arrived by this year. However, there is no certainty about it.
Meanwhile, if you are looking for ways to sync your Apple Watch with your iPhone, then here's a quick guide.
How to sync your iPhone with Apple Watch
- To begin, place your Apple Watch on your wrist and turn ut on by pressing and holding the side button until the Apple logo appears.
- Once your Apple Watch is on, bring your iPhone near it and wait for the Apple Watch pairing screen to show up.
- Then, tap "Continue."
- Alternatively, you can launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap "Pair New Watch."
- Now, select "Set Up for Myself" option and follow the prompts to position your iPhone so that the Apple Watch is visible on the app's viewfinder. This initiates the pairing process.
- Lastly, tap "Set Up Apple Watch" and proceed to follow the instructions on your iPhone and Apple Watch to complete the setup.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71682747071836