Top 5 Active Noise Cancellation earbuds under 5000: Check JBL Tune, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, more

During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has entered the digital era wherein companies have shifted to permanent remote work or hybrid work. Therefore, most of the work has been done virtually including attending meetings, studying, etc. To meet our requirements, having high-quality Active Noise Cancellation earbuds has been a priority for many. Therefore, if you are looking for a budget-friendly earbud with great noise-cancellation power, then check out the list below of the top ANC earbuds under 5000.

Top ANC earbuds under 5000

JBL Tune 130NC: The earbuds are equipped with 4 mics which enable users to minimize audio distractions. With the JBL app, users can easily customize NC settings, gesture controls, EQ settings, find earbuds or configure voice assistants. It also has Ambient Aware to make you aware of your surroundings. It offers a 40-hour battery backup with Bluetooth and ANC off and 8 hours with ANC on. Furthermore, it gives a 24-hour battery backup with a charging case.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro: It offers numerous smart features such as Active noise cancellation, in-ear wear detection, one-earbud usage, app support, customisable touch controls, volume controls via earbuds, and more. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro promises a 7-hour battery life on a single charge and a total of 28 hours of playback with the charging case. The buds are IP54 dust and water-resistant to protect from sweat or rain.

Realme Buds T300: The earbuds are equipped with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation technology for distraction free listening experience. It offers a 12.4 mm dynamic bass driver and 360° spatial audio effect. It claims to have 40 hours of battery life with 5 hours of daily music playback. It supports Dolby Atmos audio and 50ms ultra-low latency.

JBL Tune 230NC: The earbuds come with 4 mics which enable users to reduce audio distractions. With the JBL app, users can personalize their NC settings, gesture controls, EQ settings, find earbuds or configure voice assistants. It also supports Ambient Aware and TalkThru features. It claims to offer 40-hour battery backup with Bluetooth and ANC off and 8 hours with ANC on and has 6 mm drivers with JBL's Pure Bass Sound.

PTron Zenbuds Ultima: It features 35dB Hybrid ANC to cancel background noise. It also has a transparency mode for surround sound. It is equipped with 4 HD microphones and TruTalk Environmental Noise Cancellation technology for calling. It comes with a 13mm Driver for immersive stereo sound with deep bass and 40ms Low-Latency. It offers a 50-hour battery life with the charging case. It has various smart features touch sensors, integrated music, call, voice assistant, modes control, and more.

