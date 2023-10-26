Top 5 affordable smartwatches in India under Rs. 10000
If you're on a budget and in the market for a smartwatch, there are plenty of great options to choose from. Check out the best deals below.
Are you looking for a smartwatch without breaking the bank? If you have got around Rs. 10,000 to spare, you're in luck. We have got you covered with a selection of budget-friendly smartwatches available in India. Smartwatches have come a long way, offering much more than just telling time. In today's market, brands like Amazfit, Redmi, Fire-boltt, and others offer a wide range of options. To make your choice easier, we've handpicked the top 5 smartwatches under 10,000 rupees in India:
1. Amazfit GTS 4 mini
The Amazfit GTS 4 mini is an upgraded version of the GTS 2 mini from 2022. It boasts a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED display, over 120 sports modes, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS with 5 satellite positioning systems. This smartwatch runs on Zepp OS, which is lightweight and doesn't drain the battery quickly. With a 270 mAh battery, it can last up to 15 days with regular use. It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking with BioTracker 3.0. The AmazFit GTS 4 mini is a stylish everyday smartwatch. Originally priced at Rs. 10,999, you can now get it for just Rs. 7,999.
2. Redmi Watch 2 Lite
The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a fantastic addition to Xiaomi's lineup of wearables, offering a wide range of features at an affordable price. It has a sleek design, a large and vibrant display, and standalone GPS for tracking workouts. Thanks to its 262 mAh battery, it can last up to 10 days on a single charge. Originally priced at Rs. 7,999, you can now get it for just Rs. 1,799.
3. Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version)
The Amazfit GTS 2 is a stylish smartwatch with a beautiful always-on AMOLED display. It offers numerous sports modes, making it a great fitness companion. The new version also supports Bluetooth calling, so you won't miss any calls when your phone is out of reach. With its premium build and feature-rich capabilities, the Amazfit GTS 2 is a top choice for those seeking a stylish and functional smartwatch. Originally priced at Rs. 16,999, you can now get it for just Rs. 7,498.
4. Titan Smart 2 Fashion Smartwatch
Titan, a well-known brand, offers a fantastic smartwatch with a metal body and an AMOLED display. This Titan smartwatch has multiple sports modes and is water-resistant up to 3 ATM. It also has a heart rate monitor and SpO2 tracker. This Titan smartwatch is compact and lightweight. Originally priced at Rs. 12,995, you can now get it for just Rs. 5,995.
5. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a 1.69-inch HD display. It's bright and clear and is also IP68 water-resistant. You can use it in the shower or pool without worry. The Ninja 3 offers various fitness-tracking features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It has over 60 sports modes for accurate workout tracking. The battery lasts for around 7 days, and you can choose from over 100 cloud-based watch faces to customize your smartwatch. Originally priced at Rs. 7,999 you can now get it for just Rs. 999.
