Woman buys Apple Watch 8 priced at Rs. 50900, but gets this fake instead

In a shocking case, a woman bought an Apple Watch 8 from Amazon, but ended up receiving a fake product.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 18:46 IST
Apple Watch Series 8
This woman received a fake watch after ordering an Apple Watch and paying the full price! (HT Tech)

Delivery scams have been there for a long time and there does not appear to be a handy solution that can be implemented to safeguard customers who pay good money for premium products and yet end up empty-handed or, as in this case, with a fake product. Unfortunately, we have seen several instances in the past where customers have fallen victim to receiving entirely different or fake products after making online purchases.

In the latest shocking event, a woman named Sanaya ordered an Apple Watch 8 from Amazon worth Rs. 50900, but ended up receiving a fake 'FitLife' watch! She took to her Twitter handle to say, “NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an Apple watch series 8 from Amazon on the 8th of July. However, on the 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge, (sic).”

The post seems to have touched a raw nerve of the public. It has been viewed close to 200,000 times and it has received over 1,000 likes. The official Amazon Help Twitter handle reacted only after Sanaya tweeted her plight.

Amazon Support replied, “We apologize for the inconvenience you've had with your order. Please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don't provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information." However, based on the latest update on Twitter, it seems the user is still waiting for the resolution of the issue from Amazon.

This is not the first time!

Consumers should always be very careful while ordering online. And now that the Amazon Prime Day sale is almost here, it is important to be vigilant. The Tweet thread by Sanaya has also mentioned several other instances where users were cheated with fake or wrong products. Similar to Sanaya's case, Dharmesh Bohra had bought an Apple Watch Ultra for his son's birthday, but it turned out to be fake. In another case, Sandeep Srinivasa took to his Twitter to reveal that he got defrauded of Rs. 29000 on Sony headphones that were replaced by a fake product.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 18:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets